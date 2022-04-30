“Straight away he said to him” – Jim Beglin suggests Luis Diaz was disappointed with Liverpool teammate during win over Newcastle

Luis Diaz was left frustrated with Andy Robertson during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, April 30. The winger expected the left-back to pass to him during an attack, but the pass never came.

Jim Beglin, who was in commentary, spotted the winger's reaction and was quick to point it out on air.

The Reds needed a win to keep their title charge going and managed to get the win at St. James' Park via Naby Keita's first-half goal. The win got them two points clear of City, who play Leeds later today.

The Reds could not add to their goal tally after the former RB Leipzig star found the net, and it was not for lack of chances. Beglin was quick to point to Robertson's selfishness in trying to lob Martin Dubravka instead of passing it to Diaz in one attack. He said on Optus Sport [via HITC]:

"Look at Luis Diaz. Straight away he said to him just 'Square it to me. I'm in complete freedom'."

Luis Diaz enjoying life at Liverpool

Luis Diaz has managed to get into the Liverpool style of play like a duck to water. The winger has been brilliant since joining in January for a reported £49 million fee and has scored three goals in 10 Premier League matches.

While speaking about his relationship with the manager, the Liverpool star said:

"The manager? Incredible! That's a single word you can use for him from the short time we've spent working together. He's a very humble, down-to-earth person, very calm. He tries to ensure all his players are happy, and for me that's very important. At the start, I think it was more about him telling me what I've been doing up to now. He was trying to put across to me that all it was about was for me to keep doing what I've been used to. He wanted me to know that I'd been performing very well up to now and that I should just try to keep on doing more of the same. To play my football with joy and happiness, while obviously incorporating the preferred tactical plans and instructions into my game."

The Reds are in a close fight for the EPL title with Manchester City. As the season nears its climax, the race is heating up further. With this win, Liverpool now have 82 points from 34 matches. City have one point more from the same number of contests.

