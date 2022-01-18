Sunil Chhetri's top 3 votes for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award revealed

Indian footballing superstar and captain Sunil Chhetri was among the voters for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, which Robert Lewandowski deservingly took home for the second year in a row.

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official



Thank you for your votes and your support



#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom It is a great honor and pleasure to receive the title of FIFA The Best Men's PlayerThank you for your votes and your support It is a great honor and pleasure to receive the title of FIFA The Best Men's Player 🏆Thank you for your votes and your support 🙏#TheBest @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom https://t.co/GdLwawCNK8

The Bayern Munich and Poland forward equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record tally of two wins of the prestigious award, after yet another sensational year.

Lewandowski garnered 48 points in total during the voting, with Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi finishing second with 44 points. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top 3 with 39 points.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo could only manage a seventh-placed finish after he accrued 23 points in the voting process. However, the Manchester United and Portugal superstar was given a special award for his efforts that saw him break the men's goal-scoring record in international football last year.

India's Sunil Chhetri was among the voters by virtue of being a national team captain and he voted for Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Jorginho in first, second and third place, respectively.

While Chhetri's first two votes accurately reflected the overall standings, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho could only manage a sixth-placed finish, despite winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro 2020 last year.

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar occupied the remaining spots in the top 10 for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, with the final standings as follows:

BeSoccer @BeSoccerFR



1. Lewandowski - 48 ts

2. Messi - 44 pts

3. Salah - 39 pts

4. Benzema - 30 pts

5. Kanté - 24 pts

6. Jorginho - 24 pts

7. Ronaldo - 23 pts

8. Mbappé - 16 pts

9. De Bruyne - 11 pts

10. Neymar - 10 pts Le classement des votes pour le trophée #TheBest 1. Lewandowski- 48 ts2. Messi- 44 pts3. Salah- 39 pts4. Benzema- 30 pts5. Kanté- 24 pts6. Jorginho- 24 pts7. Ronaldo- 23 pts8. Mbappé- 16 pts9. De Bruyne- 11 pts10. Neymar- 10 pts Le classement des votes pour le trophée #TheBest :1. Lewandowski 🇵🇱 - 48 ts2. Messi 🇦🇷 - 44 pts3. Salah 🇪🇬 - 39 pts4. Benzema 🇫🇷 - 30 pts5. Kanté 🇫🇷 - 24 pts6. Jorginho 🇮🇹 - 24 pts7. Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 23 pts8. Mbappé 🇫🇷 - 16 pts9. De Bruyne 🇧🇪 - 11 pts10. Neymar 🇧🇷 - 10 pts https://t.co/rOw88UkzJY

Sunil Chhetri picks Thomas Tuchel as Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year

Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to UEFA Champions League success in 2021

Sunil Chhetri picked Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as his first choice for the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award, with Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick occupying second and third place on Chhetri's voting list.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tuchel was eventually named winner of the 2021 award, beating Guardiola (who won the Premier League with Manchester City) and Italy boss Roberto Mancini (who won UEFA Euro 2020 with Italy) among others, to win the coveted prize.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh