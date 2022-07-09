“Talks now ongoing to reach an agreement” - Fabrizio Romano claims Ligue 1 giants are preparing bid for Chelsea target

Olympique Marseille have lined up an opening bid for RC Lens wing-back and Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Clauss has established himself as a key player for Lens since joining them from Arminia Bielefeld in 2020. He has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year for the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for the French club last campaign. He found the back of the net five times and provided 11 assists for his teammates in those matches.

Clauss' performances for Lens have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs this summer. Chelsea are among those said to be keen to acquire his services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

However, it has now emerged that Marseille are in talks to sign the France international. Romano has suggested that the Ligue 1 club will make an official offer for the Blues soon. He wrote on Twitter:

"Olympique Marseille have an opening bid ready to sign Jonathan Clauss from Lens. Talks now ongoing to reach an agreement."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #OM



Again - Mertens and Dybala are not in the list for OM this summer, as things stand. Excl: Olympique Marseille have an opening bid ready to sign Jonathan Clauss from Lens. Talks now ongoing to reach an agreement.Again - Mertens and Dybala are not in the list for OM this summer, as things stand. #TeamOM Excl: Olympique Marseille have an opening bid ready to sign Jonathan Clauss from Lens. Talks now ongoing to reach an agreement. 🚨🔵 #OMAgain - Mertens and Dybala are not in the list for OM this summer, as things stand. #TeamOM https://t.co/5Gf7PhTiIb

Meanwhile, the Italian journalist also clarified that Manchester United-linked attacker Paulo Dybala is not a player of interest for Marseille. He wrote:

"Again - [Dries] Mertens and Dybala are not in the list for OM this summer, as things stand."

Apart from Chelsea, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for Clauss this summer. Marseille's Ligue 1 rivals OGC Nice have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman as well.

Marseille, though, appear to be keen to win the race for the wing-back's signing this summer. It remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with Lens.

Do Chelsea need Clauss?

The London giants currently have England international Reece James in their ranks. The right wing-back contributed to 10 goals from 39 appearances last season and has three more years left on his contract.

However, the Blues will be left thin in the area if Cesar Azpilicueta leaves the club this summer. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reportedly agreed to allow Azpilicueta to join Barcelona for €3 million. Lens star Clauss could thus move to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for the 32-year-old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far