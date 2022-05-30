Chelsea and Atletico Madrid interested in 29-year-old right-back: Reports

Chelsea are among three clubs interested in signing RC Lens right-back Jonathan Clauss this summer, according to French radio station Europe 1.

The 29-year-old was in fine form for Ligue 1 club Lens during the 2021-22 season. He found the back of the net five times and provided 11 assists for his team-mates from 37 appearances in the French top-flight over the course of the campaign.

Clauss' performances for Lens earned him a call-up to Didier Deschamps' France national team in March. He has also attracted transfer interest from several clubs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Frenchman has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League club Chelsea ahead of the transfer window, according to the aforementioned source. Apart from the Blues, Atletico Madrid and OGC Nice have also been credited with an interest in him.

Clauss' ability to play as a right-back or a wing-back makes him an attractive option for the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He could also be available on a cut-price deal this summer as he has just one more year remaining on his contract with Lens.

It now remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel's side have plans to step up their interest in the former Arminia Bielefeld star. It is also unclear how much Lens would demand for his transfer this summer.

Chelsea could view Jonathan Clauss as replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta

Reece James is the Blues' undisputed first-choice wing-back. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit could bring in Jonathan Clauss to replace Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old has one more year remaining on his contract with the London giants. However, there are suggestions that he is keen to return to Spain and join Barcelona this summer.

Should Azpilicueta seal a move to Camp Nou, Chelsea could need a replacement, thus making Clauss a potential recruit. The Frenchman could also serve as a backup to James, who struggled with fitness in the 2021-22 campaign.

It is worth noting that Azpilicueta is not the only defender tipped to leave the Blues this summer. Antonio Rudiger has also reached an agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Andreas Christensen is also primed to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, the Blues reportedly want to bring in Sevilla star Jules Kounde to strengthen their defence. The La Liga club, though, are holding out for a sum of €65 million for the Frenchman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

