“That's why I stayed" - Liverpool star reveals key reason for turning down opportunity to play for Manchester United and Man City

Liverpool star defender Jarell Quansah recently opened up about his decision to sign with the Reds over fellow English giants like Manchester United and Manchester City.

Quansah said that he felt that he enjoyed football the most and this was the main reason for his decision to stay at Anfield.

"I went around different places to see what was out there. I did Manchester City, Manchester United, Wigan, Bolton. Back then, I was just playing and enjoying what I was doing. Any time I could play football, I was happy," Jarell Quansah told The Athetic, via Tribal Football.

The 21-year-old defender joined Liverpool's youth system in 2019. He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season with Bristol Rovers, where he made a total of 16 appearances.

Jarell Quansah re-joined the Reds last summer and became part of the main roster. He has played 23 games across all competitions so far this season with one goal and three assists.

Jarell Quansah gets high praise from Liverpool star defender

Jarell Quansah has exceeded expectations with Liverpool so far this season. According to a report by HITC, the club plans to offer him a new deal that will keep him with the squad long-term.

The young defender also got high praise from star teammate Virgil Van Dijk, after the two played together in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City last week.

"He is starting, he has been important. Every challenge that he was thrown his way, he dealt with outstandingly. The sky is the limit. He just has to stay humble and keep working hard, keep improving, because there will be a lot of bumps along the road as well," Virgil van Dijk told SKY Sports a few days ago, via This is Anfield.

"Having Virg next to me, shouting me through the game at times, it helps a lot. I can't thank him enough," Jarell Quansah said about his teammate, via This is Anfield.

Quansah and van Dijk shift their attention to the FA Cup quarter-final clash with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17. Liverpool also remain frontrunners to win both the English Premier League and the UEFA Europa League, having already won the Carabao Cup.