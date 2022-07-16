"That was and is not a topic for us" - Bayern chief confirms Bundesliga champions will not pursue deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo despite imminent Lewandowski exit

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is of no interest to the Bavarians.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, while also working on deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Konrad Laimer.

However, Bayern Munich have received a major blow in the transfer market as Robert Lewandowski is edging closer to a move to Barcelona. The La Liga giants have agreed to sign the striker for a deal worth up to €50 million, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Deal agreed for Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Fee €45m + €5m adds & Poland int’l striker will sign 4yr contract. theathletic.com/news/lewandows… Deal agreed for Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Fee €45m + €5m adds & Poland int’l striker will sign 4yr contract. #FCBarcelona have long intended to recruit & register 33yo as a priority if #FCBayern would sell @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Deal agreed for Robert Lewandowski to join Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Fee €45m + €5m adds & Poland int’l striker will sign 4yr contract. #FCBarcelona have long intended to recruit & register 33yo as a priority if #FCBayern would sell @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/lewandows…

The Bavarians could now look to bring in a replacement for the Poland international before the season begins next month. There have been suggestions that they could turn to Manchester United's Ronaldo to strengthen their attack.

Ronaldo has asked the Red Devils to allow him to leave the club if they receive a suitable offer this month. Bayern Munich are among the clubs that have been told about the 37-year-old's situation, as per The Athletic.

The Bundesliga giants, though, have previously rubbished claims that they could consider a move for Ronaldo. Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic has now reiterated that the Portuguese icon is 'not a topic' for the club. He told German television channel SPORT1:

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: That was and is not a topic for us."

A move to Germany is thus off the table for Ronaldo this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find buyers this summer

Manchester United's failure to secure Champions League football has put Ronaldo's future at the club in doubt. However, the forward has struggled to attract interest from teams playing in the European competition this summer.

Chelsea were reportedly considering a move for the Portuguese after being offered to them by his agent Jorge Mendes. The Blues, though, have decided against pursuing a move for him upon Thomas Tuchel's instruction.

Napoli have been linked with a move for the former Real Madrid superstar. However, the Serie A club are yet to step up their interest in him by making a formal offer.

It thus remains to be seen if Ronaldo can secure a move away from Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut. It will not be a surprise if he remains at Old Trafford this season as things stand.

