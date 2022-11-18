“The best I’ve ever seen him play” – England legend reveals he recommended Trippier to Gareth Southgate for FIFA World Cup squad after masterclass against Chelsea

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has revealed that he recommended Gareth Southgate include Kieran Trippier in his squad for the FIFA World Cup following the Englishman's performance against Chelsea.

The former Nottingham Forest defender has insisted that he was hugely impressed with Tripper following the way he performed for Newcastle United against Chelsea.

Pearce, who won 78 caps for the Three Lions between 1987 and 1999, has admitted that he texted Gareth Southgate to wax lyrical about the Newcastle full-back. He told talkSPORT:

“I have to mention Trippier. I was at Newcastle vs Chelsea. It was probably the best I’ve ever seen him play. I’ve never done this before. I got in my car on the way home, stopped for a coffee, and felt obliged to text Gareth [Southgate] about how well Trippier played."

“We’re on the verge of a World Cup. We’re a week away. I have no vested interest in getting Trippier in the team."

Pearce has hailed Trippier for his wonderful all-round display against Chelsea as the Magpies defeated the Blues 1-0. The England legend has insisted that with Kyle Walker doubtful due to an injury, Tripper had to be called up for the FIFA World Cup. He added:

“He was that good and the performance was that good. There are Kyle Walker injury doubts in that position. I thought if Gareth wasn’t at the game, I could be another set of eyes just to say, ‘Wow’. I was so impressed with him."

"His defensive work was brilliant. His covering positions were brilliant. Going forward, he was magnificent. His all-round game was exceptional in a brilliant team performance.”

Pearce claimed that playing Trippier at left-back would be a waste of his creative ability and added:

“Yes, you do. 100 percent. It doesn’t come naturally to surge down on the outside and get crosses in without breaking stride. If I tried to play on the right, you have to find a way of impacting the game by coming inside, like [Joao] Cancelo does at Man City."

“Otherwise, you’re not getting a great deal on the outside. I think Trippier does a reasonable job on the left, but for me, I’d prefer him at right-back.”

Newcastle United went into the FIFA World Cup break with a 1-0 win against Chelsea on 12 November. The Magpies currently sit third in the Premier League table with 30 points while Chelsea are eighth with 21 points.

Chelsea are well-represented in the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Blues will be well represented at the 2022 World Cup, with players called up by national teams from Europe, North America, South America and Africa. The Blues have a total of 12 players in the FIFA World Cup and that tally rises to 15 if players on loan are also included.

Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling will represent England while Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will feature for Senegal.

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Christian Pulisic (USA), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), Kai Havertz (Germany) and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain) have also been called up by their respective national teams.

The trio of Ethan Ampadu (Wales), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Baba Rahman (Ghana) are among the loanees to have received call-ups for the FIFA World Cup.

