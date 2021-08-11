“The club’s visions are a perfect match for my ambitions” - Lionel Messi speaks after PSG unveiling 

Lionel Messi has spoken to the media following the completion of his mega transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer, having run down his contract with Barcelona last June. He has signed a two-year deal with PSG, with an option for an extension and will reportedly earn a staggering €35m a season.

Lionel Messi was unveiled on Tuesday, having completed his medicals and the Argentina international has stated his desire to help his new club achieve their objectives.

“I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris. The club and his vision are a perfect match for my ambitions. I'm determined to build something great for the club and the fans. I can't wait to step onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes”

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner brought his glittering two-decade association with Barcelona to an end, despite having reportedly agreed terms for a fresh deal with the Catalans.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

The hindrance stemmed from the club's inability to meet La Liga's threshold for player registration, even though Lionel Messi had agreed to a 50% salary reduction.

It was the latest in a long line of calamitous boardroom decisions that have affected Blaugrana both on and off the field.

Lionel Messi will write the next chapter of his record-breaking career at PSG

Lionel Messi bade an emotional goodbye to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football field and his immense achievements throughout his glittering career lays credence to this lofty tag.

The Rosario native is a bonafide game-changer with the ability to almost single-handedly determine the outcome of games and tournaments on his own.

His close association with Barcelona meant that it was almost impossible to imagine him in colors other than the maroon, blue and red of the Camp Nou outfit.

However, his glorious chapter in Catalunya has come to an end and Lionel Messi will now turn his attention to making success out of his PSG sojourn.

Considering his immense abilities, it goes without saying that the former Barcelona man will continue his record-breaking trajectory at the Parc des Princes.

His arrival at PSG significantly alters the European footballing landscape and the French side will fancy their chances on the continent thanks to their new number 30.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar