"The plan is still clear" - Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona boss Xavi has talked to transfer target

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has already held conversations with the club's summer target Robert Lewandowski.

Romano posted an update about the Blaugrana's pursuit of Lewandowski on Twitter on May 19. It read:

"Robert Lewandowski has already had two direct contacts with Xavi. The plan is still clear, contract until June 2025 discussed - it’s up to the clubs now."

The report added that the Bayern Munich striker prefers a move to the Camp Nou and hasn't spoken with any other club. Romano added:

"There are no talks with any other club yet - as he wants Barcelona as priority."

There are no talks with any other club yet - as he wants Barcelona as priority.



Robert Lewandowski has already had two direct contacts with Xavi. The plan is still clear, contract until June 2025 discussed - it's up to the clubs now.

There are no talks with any other club yet - as he wants Barcelona as priority.

Lewandowski's current contract with the Bavarian giants runs till 2023. However, earlier this month, the Pole confirmed that he does not plan to extend his deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions. He said (as quoted by Mirror):

"I can confirm that I spoke to Hasan (Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director) and informed him that the decision was made - and that I am not extending my contract with FC Bayern."

The 33-year-old added that he hoped for a solution that would help both him and the club:

"I said to (Salihamidzic) that if an offer comes, then we have to think about it -- also for the club. Both sides have to think about the future. That's all I can say. I still have a year's contract (left at Bayern). But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

As per Barca Blaugranes, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing Lewandowski. However, the striker prefers a move to Barcelona. Sky Sports reported earlier that he would also like to join the Blaugrana this summer rather than on a free transfer in 2023.

A player of Lewandowski's calibre would be a tremendous addition to Barcelona's young side and a statement signing ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has been prolific for Bayern Munich

Lewandowski has been an incredible player for Bayern since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

In eight years, he has scored a staggering 344 goals in 374 games across competitions while also laying out a handy 72 assists. Lewandowski has won every possible title during his time with the Bavarians as well.

🗓 8 Years

374 Appearances

344 Goals

72 Assists

⚖️ 416 G/A

19 Trophies

🥇 86 individual honours



End of an era for Bayern & Lewa.



Lewandowski has confirmed that he has played his last game at Bayern Munich.

🗓 8 Years
👕 374 Appearances
⚽️ 344 Goals
🅰️ 72 Assists
⚖️ 416 G/A
🏆 19 Trophies
🥇 86 individual honours

End of an era for Bayern & Lewa.

The Pole has picked up eight Bundesliga, three DFB-Pokal and five German Super Cup titles. In the continent, he has helped them win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

