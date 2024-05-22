“The team has not helped him” - Barcelona slammed by Poland head coach for Robert Lewandowski treatment

Poland head coach Michał Probierz has slammed Barcelona for not giving enough support to star striker Robert Lewandowski. Probierz claimed that the Catalan club has not helped the prolific Pole despite him being the one trying to "lift the team."

Speaking to SPORT, Probierz pointed out instances where the ball did not reach Lewandowski despite him being in a "shooting position."

"Robert is Barca’s top scorer and it must be said that the team has not helped him. He often got into a good shooting position, but the ball never reached him. Barca were in disastrous form and Robert was the player who tried to lift the team, but there was a moment when Barca fell out of the fight for titles and the team’s morale dropped," the Poland coach said.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona have not enjoyed the best of seasons. Although they made the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in four years, they lost to Paris Saint-Germain 6-4 on aggregate. The club surrendered the league title to Real Madrid and also suffered a 4-1 deafeat to their great rivals in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Despite a comparatively poor season, Robert Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 48 games across all competitions. His 18 goals in La Liga puts him fourth on the top-scorers list.

Robert Lewandowski denies rumors of leaving Barcelona come the end of the season

Despite reports of Lewandowski leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, the striker has made his intention to stay clear. Speaking to BILD last month, the Poland international said leaving Barca in the summer is not a possibility.

“Leaving Barca for me this summer is definitely not possible, it’s not a topic. I physically feel good. As of today, this is the case for at least two more years. When I’m physically no longer at a top level, I’d start thinking," he said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski reiterated his decision, calling the club the biggest in the world.

“It's special to be here, to be a striker of such a club because of its history. It is the biggest club in the world and I’m proud to be part of it,” he said (via Fabrizio Romano).

Expand Tweet

The striker's agent, Pini Zahavi, has also rubbished claims of the 35-year-old leaving the club.

"This is nonsense. He wants to play another year in Catalonia. He has signed a four-year contract," Zahavi said.

However, multiple reports suggest that Barcelona have been considering selling Lewandowski this summer, especially due to his high salary and declining skills. The Pole will earn a reported €32 million if he is still at the club next season, which is a huge sum considering their dire economic situation.