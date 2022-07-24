“There you go” – Neymar breaks silence on rumors linking him with PSG exit

Brazilian winger Neymar claimed that he wants to stay at PSG in a recent post-match interview.

Neymar, along with the entire squad, is currently in Japan for their pre-season tour. The French champions won 3-0 earlier on Saturday against Urawa Reds with Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia, and Arnaud Kalimuendo on the scoresheet.

Neymar was brought in as a second-half substitute and played for the last 30 minutes. The Brazilian has been linked with an exit with the French club understood to be intent on selling him.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been actively linked with the player. However, in an interview transcribed by L’Équipe, Neymar claimed that he wants to stay at the club and has not received any communication regarding a potential move.

“I want to stay at PSG. I don’t know about the club, because they’ve never said anything to me. I have a contract for several years here. There you go. For now, they’ve said nothing.”

The 30-year-old still has five years left on his contract but has reportedly been offered to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. However, the English champions are understood to have said no to the potential move. Neymar scored 13 goals last season and has netted 100 times in 144 appearances for the French club.

Neymar claims he is happy at PSG despite being linked to exit

The Brazilian was also asked whether he had anything to say to people who have criticized him over recent performances. In response, Neymar claimed that he was happy at his current club.

“No. The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone. People speak too much because they can do nothing else. They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I love playing football, I’m happy.”

It is clear that the French club under the new regime are intent on making quick changes. Under Luis Campo, PSG have not made any big signings and seem focussed on bringing defensive resilience into the team.

Christopher Galtier is a relatively lesser-known manager who has been brought in despite some big names being linked to the job, including Zinedine Zidane.

The club knows it already possesses enough attacking depth and instead needs to bring balance to the squad. Luis Campos is one of the most highly-rated football brains on the planet and his impact might allow the French club to finally land their first UCL title.

