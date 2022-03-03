"There is less criticism" – Gonzalo Higuain explains why Lionel Messi and Neymar will 'want to come' to MLS

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain believes Lionel Messi and Neymar would love to come to the MLS since there is so little scrutiny in America. The duo have been constantly targeted by the media when they have been underperforming for PSG this season.

The prospect of the PSG duo coming to the MLS is not new. Neymar has previously hinted that a move to the United States could be on the cards in the future.

Responding to recent comments made by the Brazilian superstar, Gonzalo Higuain said:

"Yes, why not. Then it's up to him to decide, but I don't see why not. Neymar said he wanted to go to the MLS. They all want to come. They will like the tranquility, that there is less criticism, you can live peacefully with security. That’s what I felt at least."

Inter Miami are currently one of the most popular sides in the MLS since its inception in 2018. The team from Florida is owned by legendary footballer David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville.

The Herons already have renowned players in their ranks, including Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Kieran Gibbs.

They recently started the new season with a goalless draw against fellow Eastern Conference side Chicago Fire.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to the United States ever since he was destined to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner instead joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer on a two-year contract with an option to extend it by another year.

It is highly unlikely that either Messi or Neymar will join the MLS at the end of the current season. Messi has a contract until 2023 while the Brazilian forward has one until 2025.

Lionel Messi and Neymar will be the biggest stars in MLS history

The Major Soccer League has attracted quite a few superstar footballers who are in the twilight of their careers. The likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all called America their home in the past.

However, the arrival of either Neymar or Lionel Messi will eclipse the arrival of any superstar from the past.

If Lionel Messi ever comes to the United States, it will be a massive boost for Major League Soccer.

A big name's arrival can attract even more players to the league. The 34-year-old forward could have a bigger impact than that of David Beckham.

