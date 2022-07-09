“There’s an art to what he does” – Paul Merson warns Manchester City over selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Former Premier League forward Paul Merson has claimed that Raheem Sterling will be a massive miss for Manchester City next term if they sell him to Chelsea.

Sterling has been a regular for Manchester City since joining them from Liverpool for a deal worth £49 million in 2015. He has scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists from 337 appearances across all competitions for them.

However, the 27-year-old has just one more year remaining on his deal with the Cityzens. There have thus been suggestions that he could put an end to his seven-year association with the club this summer.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation by luring Sterling to Stamford Bridge and have already agreed personal terms with him. They are now working to finalize a £45 million deal for him, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday. Chelsea are closing on Raheem Sterling deal with Man City, waiting for final approval on £45m fee plus add ons - while negotiations are still ongoing with City for Nathan Aké.Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday. Chelsea are closing on Raheem Sterling deal with Man City, waiting for final approval on £45m fee plus add ons - while negotiations are still ongoing with City for Nathan Aké. 🔵 #CFC Aké, keen on the move. Personal terms 100% agreed as reported yesterday.

Merson feels Manchester City's decision to sell Sterling could come back to haunt them next season. The Arsenal legend is an admirer of the Englishman's goalscoring ability and believes he will be a major signing for the Blues. He said on Sky Sports [via Manchester Evening News]:

"I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you're selling lots of goals. People always go to me; 'He's always at the far post tapping them in'. He's not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There's an art to what he does."

"He will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves. If Chelsea went and got him, then that would be a major signing as they're getting a top-quality international footballer, who is at one of the top teams in the world."

Sterling was Manchester City's third top scorer across all competitions last season. He found the back of the net 17 times from a total of 55 matches. The England international has helped Pep Guardiola's side win 10 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Chelsea working on deal for another Manchester City star

Apart from Sterling, the Blues are also looking to sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City. They are said to be in advanced talks to land the Netherlands international.

Ake has reportedly agreed personal terms with Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge. However, the London giants still have to negotiate a fee with Manchester City, as per The Daily Telegraph.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far