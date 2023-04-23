"They didn’t match the standards" - Erik ten Hag opens up on conversation with Manchester United squad after loss to Sevilla

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shared what he told his side after their UEFA Europa League loss away against Sevilla on April 20. They lost the second leg of the quarter-finals 3-0, losing the tie 5-2 on aggregate.

It was an abysmal performance from the Red Devils in the second leg, as the errors began in the eighth minute. David de Gea and Harry Maguire struggled to deal with heavy pressure from Sevilla, leading to Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the opener.

Loic Bade then scored in the second half via a header before De Gea made another horrific error, allowing En-Nesyri to score his second goal of the game.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag recently shared his conversation with his squad after the loss against Sevilla. When asked if he was tough on the players, the Dutchman said (via Manchester Evening News):

“Sometimes yeah, I can go strong in certain situations. But it’s about the timing of when to use. As a coach, communication style, you can pick many styles and this is one of them. [On Thursday] I was really mad. For me it was so unacceptable. You can make a mistake but you have to carry on. If you play a quarter-final in the Europa League you give everything and we didn’t."

He added:

"For any club, for any team, for me that is unacceptable. As a manager I can’t accept that my team is not giving its best. The team, individuals … I will never accept it."

Ten Hag asserted that his players were below the required standards on Thursday, saying:

"Yes, of course, I make them aware what my analysis was, what my feelings about the game was, what my effects of the game were. They didn’t match the standards of how I manage a team in professional football."

Manchester United face Brighton as they hope to bounce back from disappointment against Sevilla

While they were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United still have another chance at winning their second trophy this season. They won the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign and will now take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, April 23.

Incidentally, Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of Manchester United was against Brighton in the Premier League. The Red Devils lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, with Pascal Gross scoring a brace.

Manchester United have progressed well since then as they sit third in the Premier League table, 10 points above Brighton in eighth. The Seagulls, though, have a game in hand.

Regardless, the FA Cup clash is expected to be an exciting encounter as both teams look to reach the final, where they will face Manchester City.

