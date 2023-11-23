Reliable journalist provides update on Chelsea's potential pursuit for a new striker in January

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims that Chelsea will be looking at signing a new striker in January amid links with Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Ornstein said that Mauricio Pochettino's side are happy with their two goalkeeping options (Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic). Moreover, it's the Blues' attack which the west Londoners look set to attend to. He said (via CFCPys):

"My information is no, they are happy with their current pair (of goalkeepers). Their focus in January is likely to be at the other end of the pitch."

This means the Blues could make a move for Brentford frontman Toney. The 27-year-old is one of the Premier League's in-demand strikers following an excellent 2022-23 campaign. The England international bagged 20 goals in 33 league games, finishing only behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Chelsea will seemingly be in a battle with London rivals Arsenal for Toney. It's claimed that the Bees man prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium over Stamford Bridge.

Napoli's Osimhen is touted as another option for the Blues amid his sensational spell at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The Nigerian forward has managed 65 goals in 111 games for the Serie A giants.

However, the Naples outfit have reportedly been unlikely to sell the 24-year-old in January. Thus, Chelsea could be forced to consider launching a summer move for last season's Serie A top scorer.

Pochettino currently has Nicolas Jackson at his disposal. The Colombian joined from Villarreal in the summer, and has managed seven goals in 14 games across competitions.

Chelsea reportedly draw up a two-man left-back shortlist including Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could be an option.

Chelsea are reportedly plotting to sign a new left-back in January amid Ben Chilwell's injury. Marc Cucurella is the only available defender who plays on the left side of the Blues' defense.

Thus, English journalist Simon Phillips (via AStamfordBridgeTooFar), reports that Pochettino has two left-back targets in mind. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco.

Davies, 23, is regarded as one of Europe's best full-backs, boasting an electric pace and a superb range of passing. He's bagged three assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

The Canada international has proven experience having won five Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League with Bayern. He has just over a year left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €70 million.

Meanwhile, Barco, 19, is one of Argentina football's most exciting teenagers. He's wowed for Boca Juniors, managing one goal and four assists in 31 games across competitions.

Liverpool's Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister has given a glowing verdict of Barco who he's tipping for the very top. He said (via the Express):

"He can be a very important player for our country and represent us very well in Europe.”

Barco has a year left on his contract at La Boca and is valued by Transfermarkt at €10 million. But, that fee is bound to increase with several European giants interested including Liverpool, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, per the source above.