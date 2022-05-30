"They need a goalscorer" - Craig Burley suggests Liverpool could rival Barcelona in race to sign Sadio Mane's replacement

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley thinks Liverpool could join Barcelona in the race to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski to replace Sadio Mane.

Mane has one more year remaining on his contract with the Reds, but could be on his way out this summer. The Senegal international is set to inform the Anfield outfit of his desire to leave the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling.



#LFC Sadio Mane is set to inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer.Bayern Munich favourites to sign him, but Reds would demand well more than the €30m price suggested (no official bid yet) and would want to have a replacement lined up before selling.

There is no suggestion that Liverpool will stand in the 30-year-old's way, with Bayern Munich leading the race to sign him. However, they will reportedly only sanction a move for the forward after they bring in a replacement for him.

The Reds have briefly been linked with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min. They have also been credited with an interest in several forwards like West Ham's Jarrod Bowen over the last year.

However, Burley is of the view that Jurgen Klopp's side should bring in a 'goal scorer' to replace Mane this summer. The former Chelsea midfielder has suggested Barcelona target Lewandowski as a potential option for them. He said on ESPN FC:

"There was talk of Jarrod Bowen from West Ham, I'm not sure he could move there and reproduce. I think they need a goal scorer. Maybe they'll go for Lewandowski for a couple of years."

Mane has scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists from 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far. He has also helped the club win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, having enjoyed a fruitful six-year stint at Liverpool, the 30-year-old is now ready to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

Could Liverpool rival Barcelona for Lewandowski?

Like Mane, Lewandowski has one more year remaining on his contract with Bayern Munich. However, he has already informed the Bundesliga champions of his desire to leave this summer, with Barcelona said to be his preferred destination.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski is now more optimistic about his move to Barcelona as Sadio Mané is close to joining Bayern Munich.

— @mundodeportivo



— @mundodeportivo Lewandowski is now more optimistic about his move to Barcelona as Sadio Mané is close to joining Bayern Munich. ❗Lewandowski is now more optimistic about his move to Barcelona as Sadio Mané is close to joining Bayern Munich.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/ExqbGoUgdP

Bayern Munich are working on a deal to sign Mane ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Senegal international's arrival could pave the way for Lewandowski to put an end to his spell at the Allianz Arena.

The 33-year-old, though, appears to have his heart set on a move to Barcelona. It is thus unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for him in an attempt to replace Mane this summer.

Lewandowski worked under Reds boss Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund. He scored 102 goals and provided 42 assists from 186 appearances across all competitions for the German's side. However, a reunion does not seem to be on the cards for the player-manager duo.

