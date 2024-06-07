“They had nothing but positive things to say” - Tosin Adarabioyo names 2 Chelsea stars he called before agreeing Stamford Bridge transfer

Tosin Adarabioyo recently revealed the names of two Chelsea players he called before signing the contract with the Blues. The 26-year-old center-back, who recently signed a four-year deal, will start at Stamford Bridge on July 1, 2024, following his four-season tenure at Fulham.

The English defender mentioned that he contacted Blues forward Raheem Sterling and midfielder Cole Palmer prior to confirming the deal. Tosin Adarabioyo said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m here at Chelsea to win, I want to win. Before confirming the move, I gave Sterling and Cole Pammer a call and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the project."

After signing for the Blues, Tosin Adarabioyo said:

"Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there. I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Speaking about Adarabioyo's arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Blues co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said in a statement:

"We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons. He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season."

Tosin Adarabioyo helped Fulham maintain 18 clean sheets and netted three goals in the Premier League this season.

Cody Gakpo names former Chelsea defender as the toughest he has faced in Premier League

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has named former Blues center-back Thiago Silva as the toughest defender he has played against in the Premier League. The 39-year-old Brazilian recently left the club and returned to his boyhood club Fluminese on a free transfer.

Speaking about Thiago Silva and his gameplay, Cody Gakpo told ESPN:

"I had this question one time before hand, and then, I named Thiago Silva, who was also one of my first game here at Liverpool. He was just really smart, he's a little bit older now, but yeah, very class defender, really smart, thinking a few steps ahead."

"So, I don't even know if I got in a physical duel with him, but he just was there everywhere I was as well. I like those kind of defenders," added the Dutch forward.

Thiago Silva arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 following his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain. During his time at the Blues, the star defender has won the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.