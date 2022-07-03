"They will love you like a king" - Diego Maradona's son names club Paulo Dybala should sign for this summer

Diego Armando Maradona Jr. has backed former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is currently a free agent, to join Serie A side Napoli this summer.

Dybala, 28, has been linked with a host of clubs after he ended his seven-year stay in Turin on June 30. Earlier, journalist Simone Tonga claimed that Inter Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of the left-footed forward. Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also reportedly keen on signing the player.

Considered one of the best number 10s in Serie A in recent years, the Argentine impressed with his performances last season. In 39 games for Juventus across competitions, he registered 15 goals and six assists.

According to Il Corriere della Sera (via Le 10 Sport), Napoli have also joined the hunt for Dybala. Coincidentally, Maradona Jr., the son of former Napoli legend Diego, also launched a call to the Argentina international.

On his Instagram account, he wrote:

"Come to Naples, Paulo. Here they will love you like a king!"

After arriving at Juventus in 2015, Dybala registered 115 goals and 48 in 293 appearances across competitions. During his time in Turin, he won five Serie A, four Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Juventus to replace Paulo Dybala with Roberto Firmino?

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Old Lady are hoping to refresh their squad following Paulo Dybala's exit. As per The Mirror, the club are keen to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in a part-exchange deal, including a fee of £20 million and midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The report also says that the Reds have already planned talks with the Brazilian's advisers in the coming weeks. Firmino, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, scored 11 goals and provided five assists across competitions last season.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool will hold talks with Roberto Firmino and his advisors over his future at Anfield and if the forward indicates he would like a new challenge, they are more likely to cash in now than lose him for nothing next year. [ @MirrorFootball Liverpool will hold talks with Roberto Firmino and his advisors over his future at Anfield and if the forward indicates he would like a new challenge, they are more likely to cash in now than lose him for nothing next year. [@MirrorFootball] https://t.co/MTLM5c3FMV

Meanwhile, midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Angel Di Maria are set to be officially announced as Juventus players, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. As for outgoings, star centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is heavily linked with an exit, with Chelsea in pole position to snap up the defender, according to Calciomercato.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far