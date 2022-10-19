"They won’t deny you of your future Ballon d'Or" - Bayern Munich star backs Jamal Musiala after Gavi wins Kopa Trophy

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has backed Jamal Musiala to win a future Ballon d'Or following the German teenager missing out to Gavi for the Kopa Trophy.

Musiala, 19, was in the running to win the Kopa Trophy, which acknowledges the best-performing player under age 21.

Barcelona's Gavi, 18, won the award, much to the bemusement of Bayern fans, players, and coaches who believe Musiala should have won the trophy.

The German midfielder finished third, but Davies is backing him to win a Ballon d'Or in the future.

The Austrian tweeted:

"They may have denied you of your Kopa Trophy, but they won’t deny you of your future Ballon d’Or #GoldenBoy."

Musiala has been a revelation at the Allianz Arena since joining the club's youth setup from Chelsea's academy back in 2019.

The German made his senior debut in 2020, becoming Bayern's youngest debutant in a 3-1 win over SC Freiburg.

He has gone on to make 92 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side, scoring 22 goals and creating 15 assists across competitions.

It was his 2021-22 campaign where many started to take notice of the huge talent he possesses.

Musiala made 40 appearances across competitions that season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.

Nagelsmann clearly feels that the midfielder deserved to win the award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, saying:

“You wear club glasses. In my eyes, however, Musiala and Bellingham have had a better season than the winner, Gavi, who is also doing well."

Gavi has been a mainstay in the Barcelona midfield since making his debut back in 2021.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and creating six assists.

Musiala bound to be in the running for a future Ballon d'Or

Musiala is earning plaudits for club and country

The new generation of talent eyeing a Ballon d'Or in the future is remarkable but Musiala will no doubt be among the frontrunners sooner rather than later.

Not only has the midfielder excelled for the Bavarians, winning three Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

He has also been wowing fans for the German national team, earning 17 international caps, scoring one goal.

The Bayern teenager is expected to be part of Hansi Flick's 26-man squad that head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

An impressive campaign in Qatar could go a long way in Musiala staking his claim as a fute Ballon d'Or winner.

