"Things are going to solve one way or another" - Ex-Chelsea star Joao Felix's father opens up on his son's future

Joao Felix's father Carlos Sequeira has shed light on the attacker's future after he returned to Atletico Madrid following an unsuccessful loan with Chelsea.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese winger had fallen out of favor with Atleti boss Diego Simeone.

However, the 23-year-old struggled during his time with Chelsea, scoring just four goals in 20 games across competitions. Mauricio Pochettino's side have opted not to launch a permanent move for him this summer.

Sequeira has commented on his son's future and is confident there will be a resolution over his future shortly. He said (via AS):

"Of course this situation affects him, but he has to be calm, because things are going to solve one way or another, where I do not know. What he decides, for us, is good."

Felix has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and the Portugal international is reportedly open to the potential transfer. His father has explained that the Atletico winger's agent Jorge Mendes is handling his future:

“João has the agent who manages it, Jorge Mendes. They are the ones who are managing it, I have nothing concrete. I don't really like being told that there is such and such a possibility, because then they create expectations that may not be met."

The Portuguese attacker joined Los Colchoneros from Benfica in 2019 for a staggering €127.2 million. He was viewed as one of the brightest talents in European football at the time.

However, Felix's spell at the Wanda Metropolitano has been a topsy-turvy one and he has struggled to convince Simeone. He has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games with Atleti.

Many envisioned Felix would get back to his best at Chelsea and rebuild his confidence. However, he joined a Blues side that were struggling and he was unable to impress while in west London.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals when he decided to leave Chelsea

Loftus-Cheek wants more game time.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left Chelsea after spending his entire career thus far tied to the Premier League giants. The English midfielder has headed to Serie A heavyweights AC Milan in a €16 million deal.

The 27-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge was plagued by constant injury issues. However, he did manage a fruitful campaign last time out, providing two assists in 33 games across competitions.

Still, Loftus-Cheek found game time hard to come by when fit and wasn't viewed as a starter under several Blues managers. He has touched on his departure from Chelsea by admitting he wanted more first-team opportunities (via Evening Standard):

"I love the club and the fans but I wasn’t feeling content with the amount I was playing and the positions I was playing. I felt I had more to give. I wasn’t getting the opportunity to do that."

Loftus-Cheek leaves Stamford Bridge having made 155 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 18 assists. He links up with former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori at Milan.

Poll : 0 votes