Portugal international only wants to join PSG if he leaves current club: Reports

Joao Felix reportedly only wants to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to Marca, Felix has expressed openness to a move to the Parisians should he depart the Wanda Metropolitano. The 23-year-old's future is uncertain after spending the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

Felix failed to impress during that loan spell, bagging just four goals in 20 games across competitions. Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to launch another move (loan or permanent) for the Portuguese international.

However, his unsuccessful loan with Chelsea hasn't put PSG off and the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly targeting him. The attacker seems to be heading towards the exit door at Atleti after falling out of favor with Diego Simeone.

Felix joined Los Cochoneros from Benfica in 2019 for €127.2 million and was regarded as one of Europe's best teenage talents. However, his time with Atleti has been a disappointing one.

The Portuguese winger has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 games across competitions. He has become surplus to requirements under Simeone and could be moved on this summer.

Felix will be eager to reignite his stagnating career and PSG could offer him the opportunity to do so. New Parisian boss Luis Enrique may need to replace Kylian Mbappe with the Frenchman being heavily linked with Real Madrid.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele isn't interested in PSG move

Ousmane Dembele isn't keen on joining the Ligue 1 champions.

Although Felix may be interested in a move to PSG this summer it appears that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele isn't.

According to Marca (via French Football Weekly), Dembele has the opportunity to leave Barca this summer for €50 million. However, he is not taking advantage of it and is snubbing interest from the Parc des Princes.

PSG are not as appealing as they once were amid their constant struggles in the UEFA Champions League. Dembele is focused on the Blaugrana and will head off for pre-season with the Catalan giants.

The Frenchman's past season was marred by injury issues, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists in 32 games across competitions. His contract with Barca expires next year and they are in talks over a renewal although they are not advancing just yet.

Enrique's side will have to turn their attention elsewhere as they look to bounce back from a frustrating 2022-23 campaign. They have signed Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, and Manuel Ugarte thus far.

Poll : 0 votes