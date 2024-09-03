“This is why Arsenal were never really in the race” - Fabrizio Romano explains why Gunners rejected Victor Osimhen transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained why Arsenal opted out of signing Victor Osimhen earlier this summer. The Nigerian is now set for a loan move to Galatasaray.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a number of forwards in the summer transfer window. One of them was Victor Osimhen, who was heavily linked with a move away from Napoli, with his contract expiring in 2026. However, he was going to cost around €130 million and the north London side decided against investing such a big amount.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel (via Arsenal Insider):

“Let me say that also, at the beginning of the summer transfer window, in June, Arsenal were also offered the possibility to sign Victor Osimhen. That time, for the value of the release clause – so, something between €120 million and €130 million (£101m-£109m).

“Arsenal immediately decided against that possibility. Then, we saw again in the rumours in the media in Italy, Osimhen and Arsenal again in July and August – that was never a possibility. That’s because they, already in June, decided against investing on a number nine."

Romano also shared that the Gunners were interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig because he was cheaper. However, he decided to extend his contract with the German side until 2029. Romano said:

“So, Arsenal were not going to put big money on that player and especially they were not going to put that amount of money on that player. In case of an opportunity like Benjamin Sesko, they were prepared to do it. €50-€60 million (£42m-£50m) was something OK.

"But, for €120 million, Arsenal were never prepared to pay that money. It was also about FFP and the salary. The salary of Victor Osimhen for Arsenal was something that they didn’t want to afford. This is why they were never really in the race this summer for Victor Osimhen, but they were offered this possibility.”

Mikel Arteta's side eventually ended up signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea as their only attacking signing this summer.

Arsenal-linked Victor Osimhen close to joining Galatasaray: Reports

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli all summer but has been unable to find a new club. He was linked with Chelsea in the final few days of the transfer window but a deal couldn't go through due to his wage demands.

He was then linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. As per Goal, Al-Ahli had agreed on a transfer fee with Napoli but the Italian side increased their demands, leading to the deal falling through. Club director Giovanni Manna recently said about Osimhen's situation, saying:

"The situation is very clear. Victor expressed his absolute desire to not stay at, or play for, Napoli. We tried to make him happy. Then there was demand and an offer, and we thought we had concluded negotiations, but then it didn't go through.

"He expressed his desire to no longer play for Napoli and so we made other choices. The transfer market is still open [in some countries], so there are many options, but I don’t think Victor will go to Saudi Arabia."

As per Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen is now set to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal. His release clause with Napoli will also become €75 million, with the club having an option to extend his contract to 2027. Galatasaray will cover around €9-10 million of his wages for the 2024-25 season.

