“This one is possible and I like it” – Paul Parker explains how 31-year-old midfielder can ‘hundred per cent’ improve Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has had his say on the prospect of the Red Devils signing Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

Kante has been a key player for Chelsea since joining them from Leicester City for around £30 million in 2016. He has made 259 appearances across all competitions for the club while helping them win the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, among other trophies.

However, the France international has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United ahead of the summer. Incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to make the midfielder his first signing at Old Trafford.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik Ten Hag believes N'Golo Kante still has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young players next season [ @sbates_people Erik Ten Hag believes N'Golo Kante still has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young players next season [@sbates_people]

Addressing those links, Parker insisted that Kante will improve Manchester United's midfield 'hundred per cent'. The former Red Devils defender went on to hail the Frenchman's qualities as a midfielder. He told indiabetting.co.in:

“He will improve Manchester United’s midfield a hundred per cent. Because he can go and get the ball out of people without always fouling them. He doesn’t go around looking to hurt people and when he does get the ball, he keeps the ball.”

Parker is also excited about the prospect of potentially seeing Kante, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek lining up as a three-man midfield for Ten Hag's side next season. He said:

“It would be interesting with a midfield where we’re talking about Kante, we’re talking de Jong, we’re talking van de Beek. Is it going to be, on the eye, the most intimidating midfield, and you got workaholics in there. You got people who are going to keep the ball and dominate and it will improve Manchester United’s midfield a hundred per cent. They won’t be a bottom-six midfield anymore.”

Apart from Kante, the Red Devils have also been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona star De Jong. It remains to be seen if they can go on to acquire his services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Parker can see Kante joining Manchester United

Parker also claimed that he could envisage Kante swapping Chelsea for the Old Trafford outfit this summer. He added:

“Kante has won numerous medals, made it in big, big games and for him to come from Leicester to Chelsea to Manchester United would be an incredible journey. Is it possible? I think you look at maybe what’s happening at Chelsea and it might be possible.”

“Normally I’m quite negative about things when they’re said like that. But this one is possible and I like it. I like the idea of it”

Kante has his contract with Chelsea expiring at the end of next season. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can strike a deal to sign him this summer.

