"This is a phenomenon" - Antonio Cassano says Jack Grealish isn't fit to tie reported Liverpool target's laces 

Former Italy international striker Antonio Cassano has claimed that Jack Grealish is not good enough to tie Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's laces.

The Georgia international has been a sensation ever since he signed for Napoli in the summer for a fee of just £9 million. Luciano Spalletti's side lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Tuesday (1 November) in the Champions League. However, Kvaratskhelia once again caught the eye as he terrorized the Reds' backline for fun.

As per The Evening Standard, Liverpool and Chelsea have both registered their interest in the Napoli sensation.

Antonio Cassano has hailed Kvaratskhelia for his immense impact in Serie A following his move in the summer. The former Real Madrid striker also praised Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli for unearthing such a gem. He told Bobo TV, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“In these last three months, he’s been by far the best in Serie A. Congratulations to Giuntoli. This is a phenomenon. I saw City and Grealish can’t even tie his left shoe. Kvara is phenomenal! He defends, he goes inside, he assists. And now he plays as he wants and has consistency during the game that one does not expect."

"He has speed, he is cheeky. He goes inside and outside. He is on fire and didn't get frustrated". Jurgen Klopp on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: "He's a good player, I like him. A really difficult one. Really quick. When he has the advantage of the first movement, he's gone".

Cassano went on to express his doubts about Napoli's chances of retaining the gifted youngster for a long time and added:

"I hope for the Neapolitans that he will stay for a long time. But I think [Europe’s biggest clubs] will knock immediately to get him. I do not know where he can go. He is 21 years old!”

Kvaratskhelia has become a key player for Napoli this season following his move from Dinamo Batumi in the summer. The fleet-footed winger has scored eight goals and produced 10 assists in 18 games across all competitions.

The Naples-based side have suffered just one defeat so far this campaign and are topping the Serie A table by five points right now.

Manchester City could battle it out with Liverpool for Napoli wizard's signature

Manchester City could reportedly be prepared to go head-to-head with Liverpool for Kvaratskhelia's signature. Both clubs are believed to be monitoring the forward's development at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's game by numbers vs Liverpool:

12 passes in final third
6 touches in opp. box
5 shots
4 successful dribbles
4 duels won
1 chance created
1 shots on target
0.2 xG

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also shared that the Georgia international is a hot prospect across Europe. He wrote:

"All the top European clubs are following him at the moment but there are no talks or advanced discussions. Tottenham wanted to sign Kvaratskhelia back in 2020 but the price tag was €30m before the war in Ukraine."

