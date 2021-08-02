"I'm staying this season and also the next one"- says Juventus target

PSG forward Mauro Icardi has ruled out a move to Juventus this summer. Juventus have had a long-standing interest in the Argentine forward and are reportedly keen to sign the striker this summer.

Mauro Icardi has, however, announced that he will not be leaving the French capital. Juventus are therefore set to switch their focus to Brazilian youngster Kaio Jorge.

Mauro Icardi left Inter Milan to join French giants PSG on loan with an option to buy for €70 million at the end of the season in the summer of 2019. Juventus was one of several clubs interested in signing the 28-year-old before his move to PSG.

Icardi had an impressive start to life at PSG as he scored 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions in his debut season with the club. The French giants opted to exercise their option to sign him permanently last summer.

The Argentina striker struggled with injuries and poor form last season as he made just 28 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season. He contributed only 13 goals. Icardi fell behind Moise Kean in the pecking order at PSG towards the end of the season.

The former Inter Milan star is, however, keen to resurrect his career at PSG and see out the remainder of his four-year contract with the club.

'This season and also the next one, I'm staying. There was never any doubt about that," said Icardi via Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus are desperate to add a striker to their squad this summer to provide back-up for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard sheltered much of the goal-scoring responsibility last season before the return of Paulo Dybala from a long-term injury.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be a massive fan of Icardi and has tried to sign him on multiple occasions during his first reign as Juventus manager.

Juventus to switch focus to Kaio Jorge after being snubbed by PSG striker Mauro Icardi

Juventus are reportedly set to drop their interest in Mauro Icardi and switch their focus to Brazilian teenager Kaio Jorge. The Bianconeri are reportedly close to completing a €3 million move for the Santos youngster.

Juventus have opted to sign young talents during the last few transfer windows in order to build a squad for the future. Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie and potentially Kaio Jorge could become the core group of youngsters around whom Massimiliano Allegri will build a Juventus squad for the future.

