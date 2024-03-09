Mohamed Salah has shed light on Jurgen Klopp's departure and how he thought the Liverpool boss had signed a new deal.

Klopp announced on January 26 that he was leaving Anfield at the end of the season. It was a shock given the German coach has two years left on his contract.

The Reds' legendary manager has been a huge success during his nine years on Merseyside. He guided Liverpool to the Premier League in 2020, the UEFA Champions League in 2019, and six other major honors.

Mohamed Salah, 31, has flourished under Klopp since arriving in July 2017. He's become the club's third all-time top scorer with 205 goals and 89 assists in 334 games.

The Egyptian superstar was informed that Klopp was departing by captain Virgil van Dijk. But, he initially thought the two-time FIFA Coach of the Year had signed a new contract (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We had a meeting at 10:30 which is weird, I came in and saw his agent and thought he’d renewed his contract! And then van Dijk told me he was leaving… I was like: why?!”

Klopp cited fatigue as his reasons for leaving Liverpool having spent nine years rivalling Manchester City at the top of English football. He looks set to take a sabbatical this summer although he has been linked with the Germany national team job.

Mohamed Salah comments on his future as Liverpool enter a new era without Klopp

Mohamed Salah could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield.

Mohamed Salah will be playing under a new manager next season unless he departs this summer. His future has been speculated about as he's one of the Saudi Pro League's top transfer targets.

Saudi giants Al-Ittihad had a £150 million offer for Salah rejected by Liverpool last summer, per The Guardian. He remained at Anfield and has been at the peak of his powers, posting 19 goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Salah was asked whether Klopp's departure will impact his situation at the club. He gave a defiant response but admitted he would leave the Merseysiders at some stage (via the source above):

"No, one day I will leave the club… but no."

The former AS Roma attacker has just over a year left on his contract with Liverpool. Reports claim that Al-Hilal have joined their Saudi rivals Al-Ittihad in the race to sign the Egypt international.

The race is on for the Reds to replace Klopp and several names have been linked. The likes of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim are in the mix.