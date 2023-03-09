“Top player” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe delivers verdict on Bayern Munich star after UCL tie

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe labeled Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as a top player following the two sides' UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. The Bavarians beat the Parisians 2-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (March 8) to win 3-0 on aggregate.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (61') and Serge Gnabry (89') were on the scoresheet as Julian Nagelsmann's men sealed their place in the quarterfinals. Musalia, 20, didn't grab himself a deserved goal but was a threat throughout. He went close with a fierce left-footed strike and dazzled with his trickery and problematic dribbling.

Mbappe was asked for his thoughts on Musiala following the game. The PSG forward replied (via Florian Plettenberg):

"Top player, top!"

Musialia has quickly grown into the role of one of Bayern's most important players. He has featured 33 times across competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists. The German joined the Bavarians in 2019 after leaving Chelsea's youth academy.

The young attacker earned a spot in Hansi Flick's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad at the end of last year. He played in all three of their fixtures, providing one assist. His Die Mannschaft boss dubbed him as an intelligent player with great versatility. Flick said (via One Football):

“He’s a very intelligent player who you look for upon winning the ball,” said Flick. “The dynamism that he brings when he’s involved in play is something that he does really well. He always manages to create space for the team."

Flick added:

“He can also play in a deeper central-midfield position, but is also a player who is always dangerous in attack.”

Musiala is contracted to Bayern until 2026. They are reportedly fearful that Real Madrid will soon swoop in for his signature amid his stellar season.

PSG's Mbappe reacts to his side's UEFA Champions League exit

Mbappe suffered more Champions League disappointment.

PSG exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 for the second consecutive season. They were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid at the same stage last campaign.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet twice against Los Blancos that season. However, the Frenchman failed to bag in either leg of their exit against Bayern. He was understandably frustrated with the Parisians' elimination from the competition. He told RMC Sport that their opponents have a team built to win the Champions League:

"We are disappointed. That's how it is, we have to move on, try to challenge everyone. They [Bayern] have a team built to win the Champions League."

PSG will turn their attention to the French league, where they sit eight points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1. They next face Brest on Saturday (March 11).

