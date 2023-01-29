Tottenham could make surprise move for Chelsea star if Antonio Conte stays - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could make a shocking approach for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at the end of the season. Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb reported that the striker, currently on loan, could reunite with former manager Antonio Conte provided the latter stays at Spurs.

Lukaku moved to the Blues from Inter Milan in a massive £97.5 million move in 2021. However, it did not work out well for the London club, as the Belgian only managed to score 15 goals in 44 appearances.

He was eventually loaned out to Inter at the start of the 2022-23 season. This season has also not been good for Lukaku, scoring just two goals as he has struggled with injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Lukaku can secure a permanent move from Chelsea. According to the report, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in bringing the player to north London to play alongside star striker Harry Kane.

Conte was the manager of Inter Milan's 2020-21 Serie A winning season. That season, Lukaku formed a dynamic partnership with Lautaro Martinez to power the Nerazzurri to the title. A reunion with Conte could thus prove fruitful for Lukaku.

The report adds that Newcastle United could also pursue the player.

However, the report also adds that a move for the striker is contingent on Conte continuing with Spurs. The Italian has had a tough season and journalist Gianluca di Marzio reported that he could leave Tottenham at the end of the season as his contract expires. A deal for Lukaku will not be cheap as well, and it remains to be seen if chairman Daniel Levy will approve a transfer.

Tottenham target to undergo Chelsea medical

Malo Gusto is set to join Chelsea.

Tottenham target Malo Gusto is set to undergo a medical soon to complete his move to Chelsea. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have reached an agreement with Olympique Lyon for around €30 million that will see the player spend the remainder of the season in France on loan.

Fabrizio Romano



OL will receive €30m plus add-ons and keep the player on loan.



Boarding completed - London

Malo Gusto to Chelsea, here we go! Medical tests have been scheduled tomorrow in order to seal the deal — he's joining in June 2023 alongside Nkunku

FootMercato reported last week that Spurs manager Antonio Conte was interested in bringing Gusto in as he was seen as an upgrade over current options like Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty.

However, they have made a move into the position, completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Porro, according to The Times. A deal has been struck for over €45 million and the former Manchester City academy player will sign a contract until 2028 with the north London club.

