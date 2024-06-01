“Typical Real Madrid final”, “Dortmund will get robbed” - Fans slam controversial call from referee in first half of Champions League final

Fans criticized a controversial call from the referee in the first half of the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1. The first half ended in a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund got quite close to opening their scoring in the first half and created some great chances but failed to convert them. Los Blancos forward Vinicius Junior mistimed his sliding challenge on goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and received a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Dortmund defenders Julian Ryerson and Mats Hummels later attempted to stop a counter-attack at the outset by tackling Vinicius, which the referee objected to. Nico Schlotterbeck came across to protest in favor of his teammates but was given a yellow card for dissent instead in the 40th minute.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts expressing their disappointment in the referee's decision on Nico Schlotterbeck's booking. Some criticized Vinicius for his gameplay. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Vini should be off"

Another added:

"Vini is such an insufferable cunt. Should have been a 2nd yellow for that dive"

"Vini JR should be sent off for that dive. Madrid getting their usual omega form in these finals," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Ain’t the one to use VAR or refs as an excuse but I’ll be so mad if Vini scores. He shouldn’t be on the pitch. I don’t care if bro is PlayStations golden boy, if mr Roc Nation is watching, booking Schlotterbeck when your assistant basically said no foul and then ignoring a dive is clapped behaviour"

Another said:

"Vini avoiding a yellow for a clear dive and Schlotterbeck getting one for complaining yeah no like that."

One user wrote:

"Dortmund players can’t protest without getting a yellow card? Okay😂👏🏿 Vini dived but it’s Schlotterback who got the yellow."

While another wrote:

"THATS A SECOND YELLOR FOR VINI FOR DIVING WHAT IS GOING ON"

Borussia Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer received his first booking of the Champions League final in the 43rd minute.

Real Madrid claim their 15th UEFA Champions League title

Real Madrid bagged a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League, claiming their 15th Champions League title. After a goalless first half, Los Blancos opened the scoring in the 74th minute with a goal from defender Dani Carvajal via a corner from Toni Kroos.

Just nine minutes later, Vinicius Junior doubled the score in the 83rd minute from an assist by Jude Bellingham. Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug scored a goal in the 87th minute but it was ruled offside.

This marked Toni Kroos' last match for Real Madrid as the German midfielder announced his decision to retire following Euro 2024. He claimed his fifth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid and sixth overall.