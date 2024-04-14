"Van Dijk is the new Gerrard" - Top 10 funny memes as Liverpool slump to shock 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace

Liverpool faced an unsatisfying 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Anfield in their 32nd fixture in the Premier League on Sunday, April 14.

Their fans were disappointed in the performance and criticized some players including Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah and Dutch center-back Virgil van Dijk. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

One page referenced Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea in the title race in the 2013-14 season where the Reds lost the title, writing:

"Van Dijk is the new Gerrard"

Here are some of the best memes:

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the match. Liverpool could have conceded another goal in the next four minutes, as both Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker slipped up. However, left-back Andrew Robertson came to the rescue, clearing off the line. The Eagles' goalkeeper Dean Henderson had a couple of greats save in the first half as well.

Although the second half remained goalless, there was a row of substitutions from both sides, who received one yellow card each. Although the Reds statistically had better possession (70%), pass accuracy (83%-68%), and more shots on target (6-5), the match didn't end in their favor.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, concluded a 13-game winless drought in the Premier League, which is also their first league win over the Reds since April 2017. All of the Eagles' last four league wins over Liverpool have been at Anfield.

Liverpool's current standing in the Premier League

The Reds dropped down a rank and now are in the third position on the Premier League table with 71 points. In their last five fixtures, Jürgen Klopp's squad has two draws, one loss, and two wins. Their previous match in the league was against Manchester United away, which ended in a 2-2 draw and was a setback in their path to claiming the title.

Now, with their loss against Crystal Palace, Liverpool have a harder road to victory with only six matches left in the Premier League. They face Fulham next in the league on April 21, 2024.

The Reds have another chance at winning silverware this season, which also seems a bit of a challenge. On April 18, 2024, Liverpool will play against Atalanta BC in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League. The first leg ended in a 3-0 win for the Serie A club at Anfield.

