“Van Dijk over Rodri is a scam”, “Corruption at its finest” - Fans react as Premier League announce Player of the Season nominees

Fans have reacted on social media after the Premier League announced the Player of the Season nominees. This year's nominees include Manchester City's Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

Phil Foden has netted 16 goals and provided eight assists so far this season in the league while Erling Haaland has 30 goal contributions. Martin Odegaard has scored eight goals, assisted eight, and created 94 chances, while Declan Rice netted seven goals and provided nine assists along with making 79 tackles and 43 interceptions.

Alexander Isak has scored 21 goals and provided one assist for the Magpies in 27 appearances. Meanwhile, midfielder Cole Palmer has 30 goal contributions in 31 matches for the Blues and Ollie Watkins has the most goal involvements (31) in the league.

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has made the third most passes in the league and been dribbled past only twice all season while his 186 duels won are the second most of any center-back. He has also netted two goals and provided two assists for the Reds.

Fans flooded social media with posts expressing their views on the nominations, with some disagreeing with the choices, some suggesting better fits while some criticized the association. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"How is Rodri not nominated?"

Another added:

"lol Van Dijk but there’s no Saliba or Gabriel. You guys are joke. Corruption at its finest."

"What is Odegaard and VVD doing in here ahead of RODRI??? What a JOKE," chimed in another fan.

One user said:

"The way we increasingly want match officials to explain their decisions... We need a general summary of WHY these are the nominees. I want to genuinely see the thought process behind Saka and Rodri not making it here..."

Another wrote:

"no defender from the best defensive team in the league and no saka. what a joke."

"No Rodri?????? This is criminal!!!" said another.

One account posted:

"Palmer? Young Player of the Season nomination is enough. VVD? A legacy nomination... Why no Rodri? Or Saka? Or any Arsenal defender as they are the best performing defence in the league?"

While another wrote:

"NONE SHOULD WIN."

The winner of the Premier League Player of the Season award will be revealed on Saturday, May 18.

A look at the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with 83 points in 36 matches. However, winning the remaining two matches will not be enough for the Gunners to win the title as second-place Manchester City are only behind by one point and have a game in hand.

If Pep Guardiola's side wins their remaining three league fixtures, they will claim the league title and Arsenal need to win theirs while hoping City drops points.

Arsenal face eighth-place Manchester United next in the Premier League at Old Trafford on May 12 followed by Everton in the Gunners' home ground, Emirates Stadium on May 19.

Manchester City have two away matches next in the Premier League against Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur with their last fixture against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.