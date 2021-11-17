"Waste of resources makes no sense" - Chelsea fans react to transfer gossip involving Juventus superstar 

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. However, fans of the Blues are completely repulsed by this news and have urged the club to reconsider their decision.

A report by Calciomercato suggests that Newcastle United and Chelsea are keen on bagging Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to replace Saul Niguez, who joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. Sadly, he has struggled to hit the ground running and could move back to Wanda Metropolitano to make way for a fresh addition.

However, scores of fans believe Rabiot might face a similar situation to that of Niguez. The Spanish midfielder has had a sluggish start to his Premier League campaign, something which is not unusual for players defecting from other leagues.

Both central midfielders have similar attributes. They're left-footed, disciplined and also good at winning aerial duels in the middle of the pitch. Unsurprisingly, Chelsea fans believe Rabiot will fall into the same trap as Niguez and will struggle for regular playing time.

Here's how fans have been reacting on Twitter:

Segzy @Segzy_tee80 @Blue_Footy Another wasting of resources, Gallagher and Leftus Cheek are far better than him @Blue_Footy Another wasting of resources, Gallagher and Leftus Cheek are far better than him

Not Sorry @drogbalampard_ @Blue_Footy There’s no point. We already have Kante, Jorgi, RLC, Kova and we got big mon Billy coming back soon @Blue_Footy There’s no point. We already have Kante, Jorgi, RLC, Kova and we got big mon Billy coming back soon

CFC J @PrideOf_Chelsea @Blue_Footy No thank you, if we are buying a CM, we need a long term investment @Blue_Footy No thank you, if we are buying a CM, we need a long term investment

Fans believe Chelsea's midfielder door should be shut for now

Fans have also pointed out how the Blues don't need to sign a midfielder at the moment. It's a tall order to break into Thomas Tuchel’s XI as a midfielder, with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and N’Golo Kante looking extremely sharp.

The resurgence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek has bolstered Chelsea's squad and has added a layer of much-needed depth.

Furthermore, Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, has been absolutely phenomenal so far.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

He has scored four goals and registered two assists, while also making his national debut for England in their 10-0 mauling of San Marino a couple of days back.

From the looks of it, Chelsea's midfield looks pretty organized. The Blues currently have the perfect amalgamation of defensive and attack-minded midfielders. And in N’Golo Kante, Chelsea have a midfielder who can dominate any portion of the pitch on a good day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's safe to say that fans are absolutely spot on with their analysis of the Blues' midfield.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Do Chelsea have the best midfield combination in the world right now? Yes No 0 votes so far