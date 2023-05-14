WATCH: Manchester United owner Avram Glazer dodges question about when the club's sale will conclude

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer refused to respond to a question concerning when the club's sale would be finalized.

Glazer was in attendance at Wembley to watch the Red Devils' women's team suffer a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup women's final. The American businessman was recorded walking past journalists in the press room following that game on Sunday (May 14). A video was posted on Twitter that shows Glazer being asked about the club's sale. A person asks him:

"How long's the sale gonna take?"

You can watch the video below:

Tyrone Francis @TJFrancisLive Man Utd owner Avram Glazer remaining tight lipped about a Man Utd sale.

Glazer simply ignores the question and walks on much to the annoyance of Manchester United fans. Their club's owners, the Glazers, put the club up for sale last November to 'explore strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth'. This led to plenty of interest but the ownership race has come down to two candidates.

INEOS chairman and Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim are the two vying it out for a takeover. Reports have claimed that Ratcliffe is viewed as the preferred bidder by the Glazers. The sum of the potential deal could rise to £6 billion.

However, the Daily Mail reports that both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are in the dark about the timescale of a sale. The reports about the British businessman being in pole position are being deemed as a play to lure in an even higher bid.

The Glazers have been owners of Manchester United since 2005 but their reign has been wrapped in controversy. The American family purchased the club for £790 million in a highly leveraged deal that involved loading debt onto the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claims he won't have a say in club's summer transfer budget

Erik ten Hag will likely be working under new owners in the summer.

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer in the transfer market with a world-class striker signing on their agenda. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have been touted as options.

Those potential deals will be hefty ones with Spurs reportedly seeking around £100 million for Kane. The English forward has one year left to run on his contract and is regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest frontmen. He has bagged 29 goals in 47 matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Napoli are reportedly demanding £150 million for Osimhen who has shone in Serie A this season. He has been instrumental in their Scudetto triumph, scoring 28 goals in 36 games.

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that the budget at his disposal is not up to him but the club's owners. He said (via UtdPlug):

"It's not me who decides, it's an aspect of the club that other people take care of, the owners. I have to develop and develop the team, and of course plan."

Ten Hag spent £220 million during his first summer transfer window at Old Trafford. He lured the likes of Casemiro (£70 million), Antony (£80 million), and Lisandro Martinez (£56.7 million) to the club.

