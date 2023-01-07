"We have already seen that Boehly" - Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold claims about Graham Potter's Chelsea future

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that Chelsea manager Graham Potter could be sacked if the team's results continue to deteriorate.

The Englishman was appointed the Blues' manager in September earlier this season after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Brighton & Hove Albion tactician had a good start, but the results have been poor recently. The Blues have won just one of their last nine games across competitions and are tenth in the Premier League, a whopping 19 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that club owners Todd Boehly and Co. won't hesitate to sack Potter if the results don't improve. However, he added that they should allow the Englishman to continue to work with the squad. Agbonlahor said:

“I do expect that this owner will sack Potter if he doesn’t improve things. But I’m hoping he doesn’t. He needs time. A lot of players in this squad are not his. James has had his injury problems, Aubameyang up front who has lost his legs, and a midfield, which needs freshening up."

He added:

“Chelsea need a rebuilding season. Liverpool have had one; Arsenal have had one; Man United have had one. They could finish sixth or seventh, but it’s about sorting this squad out. I’m hoping he gets the time he needs, but we’ve already seen that Boehly won’t mess about."

The Blues slumped to a 1-0 Premier League defeat at home to Manchester City on Thursday (January 5).

Chelsea have struggled under Graham Potter

The Blues spent over £250 million in the summer to sign the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, they haven't had the kind of impact Chelsea fans would have hoped for.

The west London club have largely struggled with injuries this season. Key players such as Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Reece James have missed much of the season. Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, and others have also picked up injuries recently.

Chelsea have already made two signings in the January transfer window. They have brought in striker David Datro Fofana from Molde and defender Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco. They also signed forward Christopher Nkunku, but the RB Leipzig man will join the club in the summer.

Potter needs to turn things around quickly at Stamford Bridge if he's to retain his job.

The Blues next play at Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 8).

