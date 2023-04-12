"We can put Messi in a flat next to La Catedral" - Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to join him at Sevilla

Former Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has invited Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to join him at Sevilla, claiming that the Argentine would enjoy his time in Andalusia. He even claimed that Sevilla would give Messi a flat next to La Catedral, the most famous tourist attraction in Seville.

With his PSG contract expiring in June, speculation about Messi’s future has been at an all-time high. It is believed that PSG have tabled an extension offer for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner but he is yet to accept it.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have revealed that they have held talks with Lionel Messi’s camp over a possible summer transfer, while Al-Hilal have reportedly offered him a whopping €400 million/year contract.

In an interview with Diario AS, Rakitic was asked to give his opinion about the Argentina icon’s future and guess where he would eventually land. Here’s what he had to say:

“[Laughs]. I wish [Messi comes] here [Seville]. If Messi wants to enjoy football, life and the city, he will end up in Seville this afternoon. He won't be better off anywhere else.

“All teams would want to have Leo no matter what, if necessary, we can put him in a flat next to La Catedral. He is a unique player and he has earned the right to decide what he wants to do with his future. We all want to hear his decision very much, but the important thing is to enjoy his football for much longer.”

Lionel Messi is yet to comment on his future, but he has done his talking on the pitch this season. The 35-year-old has thus far taken part in 34 games for PSG this season, scoring 19 goals and claiming 18 assists in all competitions.

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski wants to play with PSG superstar Lionel Messi next season

Like Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski has also expressed his desire to become Lionel Messi’s teammate.

Speaking with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski claimed that Messi belonged to Barcelona and that it would be incredible if he returned to the club this summer.

“Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona,” said Lewandowski.

“I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together.”

Messi bid a tearful goodbye to the Blaugrana in July 2021 after they failed to extend his contract due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. The Catalans are still battling that problem and can only make an official bid for Messi after balancing their books and receiving the all-clear from La Liga.

