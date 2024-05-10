"We don't deserve to win", "Praying Ronaldo doesn't renew his contract" - Fans react as Al-Nassr scrape past Al-Akhdoud with 3-2 win

Fans criticized Al-Nassr's performance against Al-Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (May 9) despite Cristiano Ronaldo's side bagging a 3-2 victory. The Knights of the Najd opened their scoring just seven minutes into the match through Marcelo Brozović's goal from an assist by Ali Alhassan.

Ronaldo netted the second goal in the 15th minute which was also from an assist by Alhassan. Although the first half ended in favor of the Riyadh-based club, Al-Okhdood equalized by scoring two goals in a span of 10 minutes (60' and 70'). Brozović struck again as he scored the winning goal (90+1' ).

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League with 77 points in 31 matches. With three league fixtures remaining, they are nine points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing Al-Nassr's performance against 15th-placed Al-Okhdood. They shared their disappointment with the team, Cristiano Ronaldo's performance, and the manager, while some were concerned about the club's upcoming league match against Al Hilal on May 17. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"we don't deserve to win tonight, what a shameless performance in 2nd half."

Another added:

"DUDE IM TIRED OF THIS LEAGUE Ronaldo sigh I wish you picked Sporting."

"Second half, disappointing performance and poor defense (as usual). One championship remains, and losing is not an option," chimed in another fan.

Another wrote:

"I think this will show Alnassr management that Castro doesn’t deserve other chance to continue with us! Pls guys don’t think about winning the King cup.. just relax and enjoy Chris football and think about next season Not a chance for Alnassr to get any trophy this season."

"Very poor defending," said another.

While another added:

"Al Hilal will have to wait a little longer to be champion haha."

Al-Nassr have claimed the Saudi Pro League title nine times while Al Hilal have won it 18 times.

Al-Nassr forward opens up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr's 30-year-old forward Anderson Talisca recently spoke about his relationship with club captain Cristiano Ronaldo and praised the Portuguese icon for his humility. Talisca said (via A Bola):

"My relationship with him is very calm, he is very humble, very calm. On the field we have a very good relationship, everyone seeks their own objective, which is to help the club, score goals, and help with victories. Super calm relationship. Playing with him for us young people, who have seen his entire history at Real Madrid, is something very good."

Anderson Talisca has netted 25 goals and provided four assists in 25 games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. He had a goal contribution rate of 1.16 per game. However, he suffered a thigh injury in March, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.