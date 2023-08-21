"We feel we can make it happen"- Inter Milan chief confirms they are in 'good position' to sign Manchester United target

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that his team are in a strong position to sign Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.

The French defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer after entering the final year of his contract. He was an unused substitute in Bayern's opening-day 4-0 Bundesliga win against Werder Bremen.

Amidst Pavard's uncertainty at the Allianz Arena, Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, but it seems Inter are taking strong steps to sign him. Marotta recently said (h/t transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"We won’t announce Benjamin Pavard as new signing today, but… we’re in good position. We’re doing our best to sign Pavard. We are ambitious. It’s not an illusion, we feel we can make it happen."

It isn't a secret that Pavard wants to play as a centre-back as opposed to a right-back — a position he has often been used in by France and Bayern Munich. Inter Milan could offer him that after Milan Skriniar's move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as their first-choice centre-backs under Erik ten Hag. At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are set to compete for a starting berth this season.

Erik ten Hag defends Mason Mount after Manchester United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Mason Mount started in a deep midfield role for Manchester United in the 2-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19).

The England international, who was signed for £60 million from Chelsea earlier this summer, flourishes in the No. 10 role. Against Spurs, though, he partnered Casemiro while Bruno Fernandes played as the attacking midfielder.

Mount failed to impress, completing just 15 passes in 85 minutes and winning just one of six duels. He did not have a tangible impact in attack as his team failed to score in their first away league game of the season.

Manager Erik ten Hag, though, defended the former Chelsea playmaker (via Metro):

"Yes that was the plan (starting Mount in a deeper role). We dominated them totally in the first half, especially in the midfield area. He was a very important part in that."

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag continues to play the 24-year-old in that role when Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday (August 26).