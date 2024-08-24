“We are getting smacked”, “Going to rip my eyes out” - Barcelona fans furious with 24-year-old star being named in line-up to face Athletic Club

Barcelona fans were left disappointed with the inclusion of Spanish forward Ferran Torres in the line-up to face Athletic Club in La Liga on Saturday (August 24). La Blaugrana recorded a 2-1 victory over Valencia in their opening fixture and are set to play their first home game tonight.

Ferran Torres was included in the line-up for Barca's opening game last week as well, but the Spaniard failed to impress Culers. He also missed a crucial chance to score and was subbed off in the 64th minute.

Flick maintained his 4-2-3-1 formation to face Athletic Club, with a defensive line-up featuring Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Alejandro Balde. Marc Bernal and Pedri form the double pivot, with the attacking line-up featuring Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski. Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts as the goalkeeper.

Taking to X, Culers reacted to Flick's line-up, expressing their disappointment with the inclusion of Ferran Torres. One user wrote:

"We are getting smacked with Ferran staring and no casado."

Another user commented:

"I’m going to rip my eyes out watching ferran."

Some other Culers were also left angry and continued criticizing the line-up.

"What did I ever do in my life to deserve watching ferran torres in 2024," a user quipped.

"Except Ferran Torres, all good," another person added.

"FERRAN?? Oh he better step up his game from last time," an individual noted.

"Ferran starting im already done," a fan complained.

"Barcelona will not win this, Ferran in big 2024???," a Culer joked.

"Please what is Ferran doing in training that he is not doing on matchday? And now Casado is benched," an individual wondered.

"I trust that we can win" - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick makes feelings clear ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

FC Barcelona Training Session - Source: Getty

After collecting three points in their La Liga opener, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made confident claims about facing Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The German noted in the pre-match press conference:

"Athletic Bilbao? They have very clear ideas, with and without the ball. Physically, they are very powerful, and it will be difficult, but I trust that we can win."

The coach also shared his thoughts on Athletic Bilbao's star player Nico Williams, claiming that defender Jules Kounde will be able to tackle him. The Spaniard was heavily rumored to join La Blaugrana this summer but reportedly decided to stay with the Basque side. Flick said:

"Nico Williams? He is an experienced player. But I can say that Jules will take care of him. But I will not talk about him because he is not one of my players. So, the focus is more on how to counted Nico. And I think Kounde will do a good job."

Further, Flick also appreciated La Masia youngsters Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez. The Barcelona coach appreciated Yamal's ability to keep possession during training. He added that Fermin Lopez is back in training and ready to help them in the forthcoming matches.

