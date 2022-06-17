"We got robbed", "He hasn't even left his prime" - Liverpool fans frustrated as details over fee involved in Sadio Mane's transfer to Bayern Munich revealed

Liverpool fans have been left infuriated by the details of Sadio Mane's imminent transfer to Bayern Munich, with some taking to social media to express their frustration.

The Bavarians identified the 30-year-old as their top target ahead of the summer. They have been working on a deal to sign him and have even had two offers turned down by Jurgen Klopp's side.

It has now emerged that Bayern Munich have found a breakthrough in their efforts to acquire Mane's services. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland revealed that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the forward's transfer.

Sky Sports had claimed earlier today that the Bundesliga champions' renewed bid will be in line with Liverpool's valuation of £42.5 million. However, the Reds will only receive an initial sum of £27.5 million for the Senegal international, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

The Anfield outfit could receive another £5 million based on appearances and a further £2.6 million based on individual and team achievements. The deal is thus worth £35.1 million, as per Joyce.

Some Liverpool fans, though, are not happy with the details of the transfer. Here are some of the best reactions to the news that Mane will be joining Bayern Munich for an initial sum of £27.5 million:

Y @tinshh @dmlynch This Julian Ward guy has had a nightmare here @dmlynch This Julian Ward guy has had a nightmare here

MMC17 @MMC173 @dmlynch This is awful business for Liverpool, losing a world class forward for pennies @dmlynch This is awful business for Liverpool, losing a world class forward for pennies

EFR 🇮🇪 @Private_Ryan15 @neiljonesgoal Julian gotta make up for this and get Bellingham only way I’m satisfied cause we’ve been fleeced @neiljonesgoal Julian gotta make up for this and get Bellingham only way I’m satisfied cause we’ve been fleeced

One fan argued:

"Still think it's way too cheap for one of the top 5 forward in world football. Alwayus fit. Always turns up for big games. 5 years at the very top left. Sad."

Mane has already agreed personal terms with the German top flight champions. He is tipped to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with them after undergoing a medical in the coming days.

Sadio Mane helped Liverpool win six trophies

Liverpool signed Sadio Mane from Premier League rivals Southampton for £34 million in 2016. The Senegalese went on to make 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds in six years.

He has found the back of the net 120 times for the Merseyside-based club, while also registering 48 assists in the process. The 30-year-old also helped the Anfield outfit win a total of six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The former Southampton star has one more year remaining on his contract with Liverpool. However, he has decided to put an end to his association with Jurgen Klopp's side in order to take up a new challenge in Germany.

