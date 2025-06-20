“We guess the cowboy won” - Botafogo mock PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi with cheeky dig on Instagram after Club World Cup win

Botafogo have aimed a sly dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nasser Al-Khelaifi with a social media post following their FIFA Club World Cup win. The Brazilian club secured a 1-0 win over the Ligue 1 champions on Thursday, June 19, thanks to a 36th minute Igor Jesus strike.
Botafogo owner John Textor also owns Ligue 1 side Lyon, and has a long history with Al-Nassr. The American previously clashed with the Parisians president during a meeting over Ligue 1 TV rights.
The Qatari businessman reportedly asked Textor to 'shut up', and labeled the American as ‘a cowboy who came from who knows where to talk to us’. Textor responded by arrived at a Lyon game in February with a cowboy hat as a cheeky dig to the PSG president.
Botafogo have now joined the act following their FIFA Club World Cup win. The Brazilian shared a picture on Instagram of Textor wearing a cowboy hat, with the caption:
“The American dream. We guess the cowboy won…”
PSG started their FIFA Club World Cup run with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Luis Enrique's men will now have to regroup quickly as they prepared to face Seattle Sounders next in their final group stage game. The Parisians are currently second in Group B, three points behind leaders Botafogo, and may need a win in the final game to progress to the knockouts.
Have PSG won the FIFA Club World Cup before?
PSG have never won the FIFA Club World Cup, and are making their debut in the tournament in this year. The Parisians are coming off a tremendous campaign under Luis Enrique, winning a historic treble, including the coveted Champions League.
Interestingly, the Ligue 1 champions won the prestigious tournament for the first time in their history this year. They secured a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final at the Allianz Arena on May 31.
PSG have been on the rise under the Spanish manager in recent times. They have shifted their transfer stragegy to target talented players instead of big-name signings.
The French giants are already reaping the benefits and have transformed into one of the best teams in Europe of late. They are also among the favorites to win the FIFA Club World Cup this year, and the defeat to Botafogo will be a minor hiccup. The Parisians have registered 44 wins in 60 games in the 2024-25 season so far.