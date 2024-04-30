“We’ll beat him” - Real Madrid superstar says he’ll ‘smash’ Kylian Mbappe if they lock horns in UCL final

Real Madrid play against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 30, 2024, at the Allianz Arena. The other semi-finalists are Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who face each other on May 1, 2024.

Los Blancos center-back Antonio Rüdiger expressed confidence in his gameplay while speaking about the possibility of Real Madrid advancing into the final and being pitted against the Ligue 1 Champions PSG.

The 31-year-old German defender mentioned that he will 'smash' PSG's star forward Kylian Mbappé if they meet in the finals. Rüdiger said:

"If I face Mbappe in the Champions League final, we will beat him. If he tries to pass me, I will smash him."

The 25-year-old France Superstar has scored 43 goals and provided 10 assists so far this season across all competitions and is referred to as one of the best players in the world.

Kylian Mbappé has been linked with a potential transfer to Real Madrid since last season and as per rumours there's a great chance of that happening in this upcoming summer transfer window.

He started playing for the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 on loan from Monaco for a year and then signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. Last year, he decided to renew his contract at Parc des Princes, which expires in June 2024.

Real Madrid need four more points to win La Liga

Los Blancos are currently on top of the La Liga table with 84 points in 33 matches. With five more league fixtures remaining for the season, Madrid need just four more points to claim the league title for the 36th time.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad is 11 points ahead of second-place Barcelona, who they defeated 3-2 in the recent El Clasico last week at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. In their previous league match, Los Blancos won 1-0 against Real Sociedad with Arda Guler's goal in the 29th minute.

After the Bayern Munich game, Real Madrid will face Cadiz next in La Liga on May 4, 2024, at Santiago Bernabeu.