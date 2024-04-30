Spain could be banned from Euro 2024, Barcelona and Real Madrid may also face bans next season: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona could also reportedly be banned from the UEFA Champions League next season, amid reports of Spain reportedly being banned from participating in the Euro 2024.

The competition is set to begin in Germany in June. As per The Sun, Spain could be suspended from participating in Euro 2024 due to government interference in the Spanish FA and the working of the RFEF. Moreover, they could also be banned from hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The President of the Supreme Sports Council in Spain, Jose Manuel Rodríguez-Uribes, has reportedly written to both UEFA and FIFA to explain why the Spanish government's involvement was required.

However, AS reported that neither UEFA nor FIFA have responded positively to the letter, as both believe "a line has been crossed". Both organizations have jointly responded that no kind of government interference will be tolerated.

The organizations have demanded suitable answers to multiple questions. The Supreme Sports Council must answer the following questions presented by both organizations:

On what legal and/or factual basis was the Commission appointed?

Who makes up the Commission and who appointed its members?

What is the Commission's exact mandate?

What power does the Commission have?

What relationship does the Commission have with the statutory decision-making bodies in the RFEF?

If the answers are satisfactory, no action will be taken but if they are not, Spain could face immediate suspension by UEFA and FIFA.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the most successful clubs in UCL history

If UEFA and FIFA ban Real Madrid and Barcelona from participating in all competitions, they will not be able to participate in the Champions League, the Europa League the Conference League, or the FIFA Club World Cup.

This could mean a major blow for both parties, as UEFA could reportedly lose a big share of its revenue with the absence of two of the most successful clubs in the history of the Champions League.

Real Madrid has won the UCL 14 times since its inception and are set to appear in the semi-finals of the competition on Tuesday night (April 30) against Bayern Munich. Barcelona have won the competition five times in its history in 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

The Blaugrana were knocked out of the UCL this season after a 4-1 defeat to Paris St-Germain in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have qualified for next season's Champions League as they are currently first and second in the La Liga table at 84 and 73 points, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether other Spanish clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Girona, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad will also banned from participating in UEFA's European competitions.

The final verdict will depend on whether FIFA and UEFA consider the Spanish FA's response to their questions satisfactory. It is understood that the final decision will be taken by this Friday (May 3).