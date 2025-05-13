“We’ll be talking about it” - Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks silence on future amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 

Luis Diaz has revealed that he intends to continue playing with Liverpool amid speculation linking him with an exit from the Merseyside club. Diaz, who moved to Anfield in 2022, has two years remaining on his current contract.

As the current season progressed, several first-team players in Arne Slot's squad were faced with uncertain futures. Two recently signed a contract extension, while one confirmed his departure at the end of the season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that Luis Diaz was attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, the Colombian winger was quick to shoot down exit rumors, insisting that he was happy at Anfield.

Liverpool played a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday (May 11), and Diaz was on the scoresheet to score his 17th goal of the season. After the match, he reiterated that he has 'been happy' since the first day he moved to Anfield and added that talks over a new contract are imminent.

When asked if he would like to stay at Liverpool, Diaz told Telemundo Deportes:

“Yes, happy. From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team. We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it (about the renewal). For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything. These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

Luis Diaz has also registered eight assists to his name in 48 appearances across competitions this season, making it his most productive season in a Reds shirt.

“I think he’s leaving through the front door’’ – Luis Diaz on Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold was subjected to boos from the Anfield faithful during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal. The English defender announced his decision to leave Anfield this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

However, his decision has been met with anger and criticism from club fans. Arnold started on the bench against the Gunners, replacing Conor Bradley in the 67th minute. In a distasteful scene, he was welcomed onto the pitch with boos, which didn’t sit well with pundits and his teammates.

When Luis Diaz was asked about the boos his teammate was subjected to, he said (via Tribal Football):

“I have no say in that. I can talk about Trent because he’s a person who has worked very well, given everything to the club. I think he’s contributed what he wanted, he won everything.

“So, I think he’s leaving through the front door. He is a great player, a great person and he has enormous quality. I’m very proud to play alongside him.”

Arnold grew through the ranks at the Merseyside club. He has won a plethora of trophies since he made his debut with the senior team in 2016.

