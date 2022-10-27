“We must be united, there are more competitions” - Xavi sends message to fans as Barcelona star is booed in 3-0 Bayern defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi has urged fans to support the team and players following their 3-0 UEFA Champions League (UCL) defeat to Bayern Munich. The Blaugrana have been relegated to the Europa League as they are mathematically out of the race to qualify for UCL knockouts.

Xavi's men have won just one Champions League game this term, drawing one and losing the other three, leaving them with just four points after five matches. Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have 15 and 10 points, respectively, knocking Barcelona out of the competition.

During the 3-0 hammering at Camp Nou, the Blaugrana fans booed midfielder Sergio Busquets for his sub-par performance while he was being subbed off. Xavi jumped to the veteran's defense after the match, asking fans to stay united.

"We must be united, there are more competitions," the Spanish tactician said (via AS).

"We fell because of our mistakes" - Barcelona manager Xavi after Bayern defeat

Xavi credited Bayern Munich for being more clinical in their 3-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The German giants took the lead through Sadio Mane in the 10th minute, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled their advantage 21 minutes later.

Benjamin Pavard put the final nail in the coffin, scoring deep into injury time to complete a 3-0 rout.

"Bayern has been more intense and better. We do not compete and it is the first time that I notice this sensation. Today we have not been well and this feeling has affected us psychologically.

"In the talk we tried to say that it was a matter of courage and pride and it did not come out. They have been our mistakes. Last year it didn't work for us football-wise and this year it did work, we fell because of our mistakes," he said.

The Catalan giants will next be in action on Saturday, October 29, when they face Valencia in an away La Liga encounter. They are currently second in the league table behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have a three-point lead.

