“We never know what happens” - Chelsea star talks up move to Italy amid transfer speculation

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has admitted that move to Italy is enticing amid speculation he may head to Serie A this summer.

Chalobah had a topsy-turvy past season at Stamford Bridge and has failed to become a prominent starter for the Blues. He made 33 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

Speculation is growing over the English defender's future despite the 23-year-old having five years left on his contract. Reports claim that Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in signing him.

Chalobah has opened up on a potential move to the Italian league by talking up the prospect of living in the country. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Moving to Italy? We never know what happens, I like Italy — it’s nice country. But I’m under contract at Chelsea. Level is high in Serie A, they have very good teams and I also like how’s life in this country."

A move for Chalobah to Serie A would see him follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Fikayo Tomori. The 25-year-old joined AC Milan from Chelsea in 2021 and has become one of Italian football's most highly-regarded defenders.

Inter are on the lookout for a new defender following Milan Skriniar's anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Slovakian is set to join the Parisians as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to join AC Milan this summer

Milan are keen on Loftus-Cheek.

According to Football Insider, AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Rossonerri are long term admirers of the Englishman and are set to make a formal move in due course.

Loftus-Cheek has reportedly been told he can leave by the Blues and Stefano Piolo's side have already made contact about a move. The 27-year-old made 33 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists.

The English midfielder did provide versatility throughout the campaign, playing as a makeshift right midfielder and wing-back. However, the west Londoners are set to continue their major rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It looks increasingly likely that Loftus-Cheek will be part of the first-team players that depart Stamford Bridge this summer. He has been with Chelsea since his youth days but has spent loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

AC Milan may need to move quickly as there is said to be plenty of interest in the midfielder. He has a year left on his contract and is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

Poll : 0 votes