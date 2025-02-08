"We were quite close" - Former Chelsea loanee confirms he was close to joining Barcelona

Former Chelsea and current Sevilla loanee Saul Niguez revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona. The Atletico Madrid star's comments came ahead of him facing the Catalans in LaLiga on February 9.

After rising from the ranks of the Atletico Madrid youth academy, has Saul Niguez made 427 appearances for Los Colchoneros since 2012. Niguez has been on loan to several clubs, including Rayo Vallecano (2013-14) and Chelsea (2021-22). He made 23 appearances for Chelsea across competitions during his loan season and won the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

In an interview with SPORT, Sevilla loanee Saul Niguez revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona at one point. He said (via Barca Universal):

"My entourage was, as far as you can see, talking and we were quite close [to joining Barcelona]. Then when I got it there was nothing left because I had renewed my contract with Atletico Madrid."

"The whole issue of the environment, that yes they were negotiating, but well, Atleti presented me with a renewal offer and I decided to sign rather than leave."

Barcelona's game against Sevilla is a must-win match for the Catalans as gaining three points may allow them to move ahead in the table. Los Colchoneros sit second in the LaLiga rankings but will face table leaders Real Madrid on Saturday. Any result in the Madrid derby will benefit Barcelona, who are three points behind Atletico Madrid and four behind Real Madrid.

Barcelona set to prioritize the signing of Chelsea target Rafael Leao this summer: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made AC Milan star Rafael Leao their priority signing this summer. Premier League giants Chelsea are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

The current Barca attack lacks options although the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are holding it together. Raphinha, in particular, has been exceptional on the left flank for the club. However, Rafael Leao's signing could provide further depth and allow Hansi Flick to consider more options in the attack.

Leao's versatility as a forward also makes him a great choice for the Catalans. In 31 appearances for AC Milan across competitions, Leao has contributed eight goals and seven assists. The Portuguese star was previously linked to Barca but the Catalan outfit could not finalize a deal reportedly due to their financial woes.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also keen on signing Leao this summer and could provide competition due to their better financial standing. An earlier report from El Nacional suggests Rafael Leao does not prioritize a move to Chelsea and prefers a move to the Camp Nou instead.

It remains to be seen where Leao ends up if he leaves AC Milan, with his current contract running until June 2028.

