“We’re not going to crucify the man” – Luka Modric says door is open for Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid in future

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric recently spoke about Kylian Mbappe deciding to snub Los Blancos and sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He said that the Frenchman has made his decision now but he could join Los Blancos in the future.

In one of the biggest transfer news of the summer, Mbappe decided to stay at PSG after a long transfer saga with Real Madrid.

Many fans were understandably disappointed, claiming that the European champions would never sign him again. However, Modric begs to differe, telling Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti (via SPORT):

"Mbappe decided what he decided; it's his right, and now he lives with that decision. We all thought he would come to usl it didn't happenl and now what? Well, we're not going to crucify the man. ... In any context, no player is more important than the club. Madrid is the biggest, above all the players, and it will always be that way."

He added:

"It is possible that Mbappe will come in a few years; if there is chemistry between him and Madrid. As much as it seems now , especially among the disappointed fans, that the ties were broken , things can happen again."

According to The Guardian, Mbappe, 23, will earn a whopping €250 million after signing a new three-year contract with PSG. He'll receive €100 million signing bonus and a salary of €50 million per year. He'll also have a role to play in the decisions about how the club is run, especially signing of players and support staff.

Real Madrid have had a good transfer window despite Kylian Mbappe snub

While they couldn't welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid have made a couple of signings this summer.

They signed defender Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer. The German will provide solidity to their central defence comprising Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger 🏾 🏾 🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #AlwasyBelieve #Hustle I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #HalaMadrid I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid 🙏🏾💪🏾🙌🏾 I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #HalaMadrid #AlwasyBelieve #Hustle https://t.co/zol5Z0NJbe

Real Madrid also signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco for €100 million. The 22-year-old Frenchman will join Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde as the next generation of the Spanish champions' midfield trio.

They have extended Luka Modric's contract by a year. In terms of outgoings, Los Blancos saw Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco depart on free transfers.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far