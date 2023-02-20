"We can't think about that" - Manchester United's Victor Lindelof urges players to not get distracted by potential takeover

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has urged his teammates not to be distracted from the job at hand amid a potential takeover of the club. The Red Devils have been put up for sale by their owners, the Glazers, who're seeking outside investment.

Qatari bank manager Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made bids in the region of £4 million for the club. A sale of the Old Trafford outfit looks likely to commence before the end of the season.

Manchester United face Barcelona at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 23), having drawn the first leg 2-2 at the Camp Nou last week. Erik ten Hag's men then travel to Wembley on Sunday (February 26) for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Lindelof said that United players must not be distracted by the noise surrounding the club's potential sale, with the Red Devils still competing in four competitions. The Swedish defender said (via Planetsport):

"I haven't given that a thought, you know, especially now with the schedule. We can't think about that. We just have to think about the games and preparing the best that we can do."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United fans react to the potential takeover of the club. Manchester United fans react to the potential takeover of the club. https://t.co/ZAZusjBqCM

The Red Devils are enjoying a stellar season under Ten Hag in the Dutch coach's first campaign at the club. They boast the most wins by any side in Europe's top five leagues (26) this season.

Marcus Rashford has been a standout performer for Manchester United. He has scored 24 goals in 36 games across competitions, his best single-season return. Lindelof touched on Rashford's form, saying that he's doing everything right:

"Of course, I've seen what type of player he is over the years, but I think right now he does everything right. He's training great, doing his recovery right, and, yeah, just shows what type of player he is. His form has been unbelievable lately."

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho set to sign new five-year deal

Garnacho, 18, has emerged as a key player for Manchester United this season, enjoying a breakout campaign.

The Argentine winger has scored three goals and provided five assists in 27 games across competitions. He contributed a crucial assist to Rashford in the 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the Premier League last month.

His contract with United expires in 2024, but the club have been eager to tie the Argentine wunderkind down to a new deal. Reports claim that he's set to sign a new five-year deal after agreeing on personal terms.

It will come as a relief to the Old Trafford faithful, as there were reports of interest from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid. Garnacho is also reportedly considering switching nationality from Argentina to Spain. That will enthuse Manchester United, as he will not have to endure long-haul flights for La Abiceleste games in South America.

