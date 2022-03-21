"We’ve seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United players and staff for being 'tone deaf' 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticised the club for their reaction after exiting the UEFA Champions League.

Many of the United players, board members and coaches have been seen enjoying their time off following their hugely demoralising Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid last week.

Neville, who spent two decades at the Red Devils, has seemingly highlighted the drop in standards at the 13-time Premier League champions. Having seen pictures and videos of club members enjoying events and their two-week international break, he said:

"I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home, let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week, we’ve seen a global tour of F1, Concerts, Cricket and UFC events. This lot are Tone Deaf!"

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was pictured watching England take on the West Indies in Barbados.

Jesse Lingard has been enjoying his time off in Milan, where he has joined up with former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Meanwhile, United owner Avram Glazer met with Dubai Sport Council chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed to discuss about potentially launching his own cricket team.

With a huge job looming in terms of turning around the club's flagging fortunes, many, including Neville, are disappointed with United's lackadaisical response.

A summer of change looms large for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag could be the next United manager.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been installed as the favourite to take over at Old Trafford in the summer. L'Equipe has reported that former frontrunner PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to remain at the Parc des Princes.

David Ornstein has reported that the club is looking to have their managerial appointment sealed by the end of March. That would allow the Premier League giants to begin their plans for next season.

That includes putting together their transfer wishlist, with a huge overhaul required, given the side's slump this season. United have already been touted with many names including Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax winger Antony.

Along with the potential appointment of Ten Hag, there will be other changes beyond the touchline. Rangnick is set to leave his interim role to become a part of the board in a consultancy role. He would seemingly have a say in who is appointed the new United boss, having previously admired Ten Hag for his credentials.

The club may look to install a new director of football, with Paul Mitchell, who recently left AS Monaco, a likely arrival. He worked with Rangnick during their time together at RB Leipzig and had a huge impact on the rise of the German side.

He has unearthed gems like Liverpool's Sadio Mane for Southampton and Christopher Nkunku for Leipzig. Huge changes loom large for Manchester United as they look to return to the pinnacle of domestic and European football.

