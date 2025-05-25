"We want to sign him" - Serie A club's president confirms team's desire to sign Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne this summer

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that the club is interested in signing departing Manchester City icon Kevin de Bruyne this summer. The Belgian midfielder announced last month on social media that he will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

Since announcing his departure from City, De Bruyne has been linked with a plethora of clubs, including Napoli. Recent reports claimed the 33-year-old will hold talks with the Azzurri over a move in the summer transfer window.

Napoli won their second league title in the last three seasons, as they pipped Inter Milan to win the 2024-25 Serie A title. In preparation for next season, the new Serie A champions will be expected to bolster their squad by making a few signings. Confirming that Napoli are interested in Kevin De Bruyne, De Laurentiis told Il Mattino (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We want Kevin De Bruyne, we want to sign him. We need his approval in order to make it happen.”

Kevin De Bruyne played his last match for Manchester City in the Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. He has ruled out playing in the revamped Club World Cup that will debut in June.

“It’s been a pleasure to see him” – Kevin de Bruyne receives tribute from Manchester City teammate after 2-0 win over Fulham

Erling Haaland paid a heartfelt tribute to his Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne following their 2-0 win over Fulham in the last Premier League match of the 2024-25 campaign.

De Bruyne had etched his name into City’s history books before Haaland joined the club in 2022. However, the Norwegian’s arrival saw the club reach unprecedented highs. They won the treble in Haaland’s debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

After the match against Fulham, Haaland spoke highly of De Bruyne, describing his time with the Belgian as amazing. He also thanked him for everything he did for the club, telling City TV:

“It’s been amazing. It’s been an amazing time for me, together with him for three years. It’s been a pleasure to see him before I came here as well as a City fan, and we all wish him all the best. We all thank him for everything he has done for the Club and all the amazing moments he has been giving us.”

Haaland and De Bruyne have played together 95 times during their time at Manchester City and have combined for 25 goals.

